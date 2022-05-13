© Kate Abraham / Palisades Tahoe

Groomers are the place to be this weekend. We have had our grooming teams working around the clock since yesterday, so all the key spots will be in top shape: Siberia face and ridge, the Gold Coast zone, the Shirley tree runs, and all beginner lift areas. In the base area, all of the new snow we received is mostly melted, and up top, the snow has settled at about 8 inches.



Due to the warming temperatures, there will be a risk of wet slides throughout the weekend. For this reason, we will have limited if any hiking terrain open. Ski patrol will assess conditions throughout the day. Additionally, if snowmelt accelerates rapidly, it is possible that we might call some terrain midday. Real-time updates related to last-minute terrain closures can be found on our Mountain Ops Twitter.



Please be aware that even with new snow earlier this week, late-season conditions exist. If you choose to ski off-piste, ski carefully as rocks and other hazards may be just below the surface and unmarked.



© Kate Abraham / Palisades Tahoe

The resort will continue operations Friday-Sunday through the end of May, plus Memorial Day. This weekend, Palisades Tahoe will be open for skiing and riding on the upper mountain only, with terrain for every ability level.Eight lifts are scheduled to run, and the Gold Coast terrain park will be open. Mountain Run is now closed for the season, so guests should expect to download instead of skiing back to the base area.