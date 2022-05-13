Tens of thousands of Minnesota residents lost power on Wednesday evening after storms and severe weather brought strong winds, hail and flooding.That number is just over half of the nearly 83,000 customers who were initially left without electricity, according to Fox Weather.The thunderstorms felled trees and downed power lines, forcing fans to seek shelter at Target Field.The Astros-Twins game was suspended.MPR News reported Thursday that the Minnesota State Patrol said a 30-year-old woman had died and four others were injured in a crash on I-90 after power lines were knocked down across the freeway., according to Fox 9, with intense displays of lightning in the state's southern region.Social media users posted pictures of flooded garages, and Fox Weather's Will Nunley shared videos of lightning over downtown Minneapolis.Fox 9 reporter Rose Schmidt tweeted photos of darkened traffic lights and a tree that partially fell on a house in Edina.Additional threats were expected to develop again on Thursday afternoon and into the evening.