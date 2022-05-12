The bodies of two people were found in a river after floods passed through in the Sariosiyo district of Surkhandarya region, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said Wednesday.The victims were in a car when the flood washed away the automobile, it said, adding that rescue teams were still working to liquidate the consequences of the natural disaster.Also on Wednesday, Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev instructed the government to improve the emergency warning system in the country.As a result of heavy rainfall in March and May, about 15 large floods and landslides were observed in seven regions that killed nine people, 450 livestock, and damaged 245 houses and 19 bridges, according to the president's press service.Source: Xinhua