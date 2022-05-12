Earth Changes
Queensland in Australia battling second flood emergency in three months - 9 inches of rain in 24 hours
Thu, 12 May 2022 10:27 UTC
There's a moderate flood warning for the Brisbane River and emergency alerts for isolated towns as the system that struck the north first, settles in here.
Floodwaters trapped two men, but they were saved in separate rescues.
Comment: Floodlist reports:
Australia - More Floods in Queensland After Widespread Heavy Rainfall
At least one person has died and emergency services have rescued serval others from flood waters across the state of Queensland, Australia, after days of heavy rainfall from 09 April.
According to figures from Australia's Bureau of Meteorology (BoM), Sunshine Coast Airport recorded 133.4 mm of rain in 24 hours on 09 April. BoM Queensland said many areas received over 100 mm in 24 hours 10 to 11 May. The state's highest was 244 mm at Mourilyan on the Cassowary Coast.
On 12 May Queensland Police reported one person was missing in floods in Imbil, south of Gympie, but was later found safe and well. Local media reported several people were rescued from vehicles caught in floods in Caboolture, north of Brisbane. One man escaped flood waters in Bundaberg by clinging to a tree overnight.
BoM issued a Major Flood Warning for Warrill Creek and Bremer River on 12 May, with possible flooding affecting areas including Rosewood, Five Mile Bridge, Walloon, Ipswich, Kalbar and Harrisville in the south east of the state.
SES said, "There is LOTS of water on the roads across the south-east corner, with more rises expected. Please, if you can avoid travelling on the roads this afternoon and tonight, stay home. Our crews are always ready to assist when needed, but we need you to take every precaution to stay safe."
Reservoir levels are high and authorities have started releasing water from several dams including the Wivenhoe Dam, west of Brisbane. BoM warned minor flooding is likely along the Brisbane River. On 12 May an Emergency Alert was issued for Cressbrook Creek by Somerset Regional Council, which said the Cressbrook Dam is 1.2 metres above the spillway. Another Emergency Alert is in place for Cooby Creek near Toowoomba, where the Toowoomba Regional Council advises the Cooby Dam is spilling.
As of 12 May, Emergency Alerts for heavy rain or flooding were in place for Mount Tarampa and Prenzlau, Lockyer Valley, Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie, North Burnett and Killarney.
The Bureau of Meteorology said further heavy rainfall is expected for parts of the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and South-East Coast forecast areas. SES said, "With six-hourly rainfall totals between 100mm to 160mm possible, flash flooding could occur during the early hours of Friday 13 May 2022."
Such an arrangement is guaranteed to induce heavy rainfall.
As cold air continues to mass in the Southern hemisphere, Southern Australia should prepare for early snowfalls whilst Northern Australia heavy rainfall will become the norm.