At least one person has died and homes, roads and bridges have been damaged after flash floods in southern Thailand following days of heavy rain.Thailand's Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported heavy rain and flooding from 05 May 2022 has affected over 350 households in districts of Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chiang Mai and Nakhon Phanom provinces.Roads, bridges and houses were damaged or destroyed the districts of Tha Chang, Chaiya and Wipawadi in Surat Thani Province. One person was reported missing after being swept away by flood waters in Tha Chang. DDPM later reported the body of the victim had been found.