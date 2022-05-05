Flood damage in Ghorband district of Parwan province, Afghanistan, May 2022.
© Afghan Red Crescent Society
Over 20 people have reportedly died in flash flooding in Afghanistan over the last few days.

Detailed information on the current situation is difficult to find. However local and international media quoted officials from Afghanistan's Ministry for Disaster Management, saying that 22 people had died and 30 were injured in flash floods that had affected the provinces of Badakhshan, Herat, Badghis, Helmand, Takhar, Parwan, Kandahar, Wardag, Kunduz, Baghlan, Logar, and Juzjan.

Local media in Afghanistan reported flooding in Baghlan, Samangan and Parwan Provinces from around 02 May 2022. Four people died in Dahna Ghori district in Baghlan Province on 02 May. Eight people including children reportedly died in Shinwari district of Parwan Province on 03 May. Floods have damaged homes and crops in Samangan.



The Afghan Red Crescent said it is offering assistance to victims of floods in several areas including Ghorband district of Parwan province and ​​Ghorian district in Herat province where 1 fatality was reported.

Chinese news agency Xinhua, citing local officials, reported at least 2 people died and 500 homes were badly damaged by floods in areas around Maimana city in Faryab province.

On 02 May Afghanistan Meteorological Department issued warnings for heavy rainfall in many eastern areas of the country.

As many as 113 people lost their lives in the catastrophic floods that struck in Nuristan Province, Afghanistan in late July 2021.