At least 18 people died in Assam in the month of April due to lightning and storms that struck different parts of the state, an official said.Houses and other infrastructure have also been damaged owing to the inclement weather condition, he said.An Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, updated till late Saturday, saidin Jorhat, Dibrugarh and Dhubri districts.Among the deceased were at least two minors, the official said.More than 1,000 houses were damaged during the month along with several schools and Anganwadi centres.Electric poles and trees have also been uprooted in many parts, snapping power supply and blocking roads, the bulletin added.Source: Press Trust of India