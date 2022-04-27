© Weather China



Beijing has seen a sharp temperature drop, with temperatures recorded 13 degrees Celsius lower than Tuesday, accompanied by rain and snow since Wednesday morning, the municipal meteorological bureau has said.The average precipitation in Beijing was 2.6 millimeters between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.Cold air from the north and weakened radiation due to thick clouds were the two major reasons for the temperature drop, according to Zhang Linna, the bureau's chief forecaster.Rain is forecast to hit Beijing again on Wednesday night, and temperatures will rise slowly from Thursday to Friday.Source: Xinhua