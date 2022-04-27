Photo taken on April 27, 2022, shows snow covering Lingshan Mountain area of Mentougou district in southwest of Beijing. Showers turned to snow in Beijing's southwestern mountain area on Wednesday morning.
Beijing has seen a sharp temperature drop, with temperatures recorded 13 degrees Celsius lower than Tuesday, accompanied by rain and snow since Wednesday morning, the municipal meteorological bureau has said.

Snow has hit mountainous areas in the suburbs of Beijing, with the highest daily temperature dropping to 10.7 degrees Celsius from Tuesday's 23.2 degrees Celsius.

The average precipitation in Beijing was 2.6 millimeters between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Wednesday.


Cold air from the north and weakened radiation due to thick clouds were the two major reasons for the temperature drop, according to Zhang Linna, the bureau's chief forecaster.

Rain is forecast to hit Beijing again on Wednesday night, and temperatures will rise slowly from Thursday to Friday.

Snow covers mountainous area of Beijing's Mentougou district on the morning of April 27, 2022.
