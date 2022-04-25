WATERSPOUT
The National Weather Service is looking into reports of a waterspout on Lake Samish.

The waterspout happened sometime between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Monday evening on the lake near Bellingham.

Officials say a video showed the waterspout quickly dissipated as it moved onshore.

Although the NWS said it did not cause significant damage, it did move two small boats and patio furniture along the shore.