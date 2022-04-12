Puppet Masters
Hillary Clinton foments insurrection about the 2016 election — According to her own party's rules
Red State
Sun, 10 Apr 2022 19:30 UTC
Hillary Clinton is a 74-year-old grandmother who lost a presidential election, not during the last cycle, but well over five years ago. Yet, instead of just enjoying her grandkids and the hundreds of millions of dollars she's made grifting off her time in government, she continues to shoehorn her way into the public eye.
On Saturday, Clinton appeared at a political conference in Inglewood, CA. The specifics aren't really important, as all these things are a dime a dozen, i.e. a bunch of career politicians and bureaucrats preaching to the choir, saying the same things over and over, pretending to be profound. It's the world's largest back-slap circuit.
Anyway, at this conference, Clinton made a terrifying comment about the 2016 election.
Whoa, whoa, whoa...hold up just a second. Is Clinton refusing to accept the result of a free and fair election conducted under our sacrosanct, never-to-be-questioned system? I've been assured, with great hysterics from the left, mind you, that doing such is not only a threat to democracy but also constitutes the actual fomenting of insurrection.
CNN's Jake Tapper has actually banned people from his show who repeat what he says is the "Big Lie" — that the election was stolen. Will he give Clinton the same treatment, now that she's exposed herself as an election denier?
Obviously, I'm being facetious at this point. Of course, he's not going to ban Clinton from his show. Heck, he and the rest of the CNN crew might give her a round of applause, as will the rest of the broader left. Why? Because these people are massive hypocrites. When it came to the 2016 election, it was perfectly fine for Democrat politicians to object to the certification of the election. But when it was Republicans doing the same thing in January of 2021, suddenly, it became criminal and "insurrection." Remember, there are people actually suggesting that Ted Cruz and others should be barred from public office for literally doing the same thing that Democrat Jamie Raskin did in 2017.
But I digress. What's this really about? In my opinion, it's about Clinton setting herself up for a 2024 run. I know, it may seem crazy, but there's no way Joe Biden remains upright long enough to run again. That leaves Democrats with the walking disaster that is Kamala Harris, and you can bet Clinton sees an opening. The woman is pathological, and she's never going to let go of the fact that she got smoked by a reality-TV star. Thus, she needs to build the illusion that she was robbed and is entitled to another shot.
In the end, however things shake out, Clinton will fail, though. She's one of the worst politicians in US history, and no amount of conspiracy-mongering about Russian Facebook memes will change that.
