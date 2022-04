© AP Photo/Seth Wenig

There's something incredibly sad about a politician who is otherwise irrelevant, at least to the American public, but just can't let go.Hillary Clinton is a 74-year-old grandmother who lost a presidential election, not during the last cycle, but well over five years ago. Yet, instead of just enjoying her grandkids and the hundreds of millions of dollars she's made grifting off her time in government, she continues to shoehorn her way into the public eye.On Saturday, Clinton appeared at a political conference in Inglewood, CA. The specifics aren't really important, as all these things are a dime a dozen, i.e. a bunch of career politicians and bureaucrats preaching to the choir, saying the same things over and over, pretending to be profound. It's the world's largest back-slap circuit.Anyway, at this conference, Clinton made a terrifying comment about the 2016 election.Obviously, I'm being facetious at this point. Of course, he's not going to ban Clinton from his show. Heck, he and the rest of the CNN crew might give her a round of applause, as will the rest of the broader left. Why?But I digress. What's this really about? In my opinion, it's aboutI know, it may seem crazy, but there's no way Joe Biden remains upright long enough to run again. That leaves Democrats with the walking disaster that is Kamala Harris, and you can bet Clinton sees an opening.In the end, however things shake out, Clinton will fail, though. She's one of the worst politicians in US history, and no amount of conspiracy-mongering about Russian Facebook memes will change that.Front-page contributor for RedState. Visit my archives for more of my latest articles and help out by following me on Twitter @bonchieredstate.