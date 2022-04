Sixteen students who were deregistered from their programs at Ryerson University for refusing to take the vaccine are gearing up to sue the institution.NOTE: The lawyer representing the student's Twitter thread states that he is representing fifteen students, while the student's fundraiser states that sixteen are involved in the lawsuit.According to the group's fundraising page , which provides a timeline for Ryerson University's implementation of discriminatory policies, up to 3,600 students were deregistered from their programs. Those filing the lawsuit say they are "seeking damages and an injunction to prevent the university from enforcing the mandate in the future."Ryan O'Connor, the lawyer who has decided to take on the case, tweets thatAs a result, these students — and potentially thousands of others at Ryerson — were deregistered from winter term courses."Essentially, their career trajectories have been irreversibly delayed.He further states that even if Ryerson University announced that they would suspend its vaccine mandate on May 1, there is no guarantee they won't bring it back in the Fall (when seasonal illnesses return).Recently, the University of Toronto also announced that they would be pausing their vaccine and mask mandates after getting hit with a human rights complaint from professors and staff.However, like the case of Ryerson University, U of T has provided no guarantee that they won't begin discriminating after the Summer and appear to have intentionally held off removing the mandates to ensure that their students stay masked and jabbed until the end of the Winter semester.