Mt. Baker is still boasting a 198″ snow base, and it just keeps on snowing. The ski area has unofficially totaled 551″ as of April 4th.
We're wishing all of you fortunate to ski/ride this spring storm the best! Have fun out there, friends.
Have any photos/videos from the storm?
Shoot 'em my way: matt@unofficialnetworks.com
Mt. Baker Ski Area Snow Report:
Lesson reservations are recommended for both weekend and midweek days. A limited number of first come first serve walk-in lessons will be available each day. Lesson participants should make sure to check the Snow Report on the morning of their visit to confirm lodge operations and lesson location.
Mark your calendars because coming up on Saturday, April 16 we'll be hosting our popular Golden Egg Hunt! Skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to hunt for two Golden Eggs and win a 2022-2023 Mt. Baker Season's Pass! We will also be hosting two kid's hunts on that day with plenty of eggs to go around. Check our Golden Egg Hunt page for details!"