snow
Just when everybody thought that winter was over, Mt. Baker Ski Area, WA picked up a casual 51″ of snow over the 48 hours! Baker is describing the conditions as one of "the all time best April storms".

Mt. Baker is still boasting a 198″ snow base, and it just keeps on snowing. The ski area has unofficially totaled 551″ as of April 4th.

We're wishing all of you fortunate to ski/ride this spring storm the best! Have fun out there, friends.

Have any photos/videos from the storm?

Shoot 'em my way: matt@unofficialnetworks.com

Mt. Baker Ski Area Snow Report:
chart
"If you're on spring break right now, then congratulations, you have won the powder snow lottery! This has to be one of the all time best April storms, with yesterday absolutely rocking with 25" of new snow and cold spring temps. We're looking at another banger powder day today, with lots more fresh snow to shred, continued colder temps and a possibility of a little sun in the afternoon. So grab your fat skis and pow boards and head on up, cause winter isn't done with us yet!

Lesson reservations are recommended for both weekend and midweek days. A limited number of first come first serve walk-in lessons will be available each day. Lesson participants should make sure to check the Snow Report on the morning of their visit to confirm lodge operations and lesson location.

Mark your calendars because coming up on Saturday, April 16 we'll be hosting our popular Golden Egg Hunt! Skiers and snowboarders will have the opportunity to hunt for two Golden Eggs and win a 2022-2023 Mt. Baker Season's Pass! We will also be hosting two kid's hunts on that day with plenty of eggs to go around. Check our Golden Egg Hunt page for details!"