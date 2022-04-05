The Importance of Copper

"People don't think about that — and the fact that the mitochondria are connected to both the endoplasmic reticulum and the lysosomes," Robbins says. "Well, suddenly you've got lysosomes being the recycling center and the endoplasmic reticulum being where the proteins are going to get made. It's like a completely different idea.



We all have this image from our high school biology class of what the picture of a cell looks like, and it has one or two mitochondria. Well, I've come to realize that that picture was drawn by Walt Disney, because it's a complete distortion of reality.



The average cell has 500 mitochondria; the average liver cell has 2,000 mitochondria; kidney cell, 4,000 mitochondria; heart cell, 10,000 mitochondria. The mature eggs in a woman's body have anywhere from 100,000 to 600,000 mitochondria.



And then the brain region, the substantia nigra, it has 2 million mitochondria per neuron. That's a game changer, when you begin to understand the concentration of activity."

Multiply 66% times 2 million mitochondria per neuron, and you realize we're talking about a massive loss of mitochondrial energy.

Inflammation Is a Lack of Energy

"We live on a planet that has two very active elements, oxygen and iron, and we know they don't mix well, because they create rust," Robbins says. "Yet the terminal destination for both iron and oxygen are the mitochondria. That's an important thing to understand. And so, inside these organelles, these factories, are a series of proteins that are loading electrons onto oxygen and hydrogen.



The term used in the literatures is we're activating oxygen and hydrogen to create water. The mitochondria are water wheels, they're the source of water in our metabolism. And when minerals are in optimal levels, we can make water.



And once we make water — which implies the pH of 7, because that's when water exists — that releases the precursor to energy, called ADP. ADP goes over to another complex to become ATP. And, as many people might know, those proteins, ADP and ATP, actually have magnesium in them to give them structural integrity. It's a very important aspect of energy dynamics."

The Role of Mitochondrial Complexes

"Here's where I think it gets really fascinating. Every kitchen has a stove, right? And they're usually made of iron, steel, and they're cooking something. But does the stove run itself? Does the stove know what food to put into the pot? What temperature? How long to keep it on?



Of course not, it needs a chef. I call them Cuisine artists, so we can see the symbol for copper, Cu, and I for iron. And so, inside Complex 4, there is a stove, and it's called heme a3. It holds oxygen.



And then Copper B comes along and slices and dices, it lets the electrons and hydrogen flow through, and voila, we have water. Then, that releases ADP to go over to Complex 5, which is called ATP Synthase, and it's like a rotor, a little motor inside the mitochondria. These are stacked like pancakes. We don't really know how many Complex 5s are in one mitochondria, it could be hundreds, it might be thousands.



But they're each spinning at 150 revolutions per second, and every time it goes around, it's releasing three Mg-ATP. Just think of the vortex of thousands of these little rotors inside one mitochondria, much less thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions. The sheer elegance of the design of human physiology is absolutely amazing."

"... if retinol isn't there in adequate levels, it's going to set the stage for what's called the Warburg effect. And that's going to take us down a whole different bunny trail, but whoever knew about retinol being critical for energy production? That's not something typically discussed in clinical circles."

Why Sun Exposure Is so Important

Being anemic does not automatically mean that you're iron deficient. You may be deficient in copper. Anemia is really iron dysfunction or dysregulation.

Iron Toxicity Is Likely Your Biggest Health Danger

"Iron dysregulation is the elephant in the room. It is front and center of why we have metabolic dysfunction. When we go back into the mitochondria, again, they're not just making energy. They are critical recycling centers. Again, if iron has a terminal destination in the mitochondria, that means it needs to be recycled.



What's it's supposed to be recycled into? It's either going to become a heme group or it's going to become iron sulfur clusters. Those are the two principal sources of using iron in the body, beyond the dominance that hemoglobin plays.



It turns out that to make heme and to make iron sulfur clusters, we've got to have copper. Four of the eight enzymes to make heme are copper dependent and found within the mitochondrial matrix, and the rate limiting variable in making iron sulfur clusters, Glutaredoxin-5, requires copper.



If, in fact, there is a deficiency in copper — which I would argue exists because farming and food processing have lowered copper's presence in the soil and in the food — by virtue of that, the concentration of copper in the mitochondria has changed.



It is lower today than it was 90 years ago. It's been the No. 1 nutrient deficiency on the farm for 80 years. At the same time, what the World Health Organization will tell you is that iron deficiency is the No. 1 nutrient deficiency. Well, those two are connected and they don't know that ...



There are 50,000 atoms of copper in each mitochondrial matrix. That's a big deal. If the copper's not there, then the heme enzymes and the iron sulfur cluster enzymes are not going to work right. Iron is going to start to build in the mitochondria and then ultimately into the tissue.



It's going to go into what's called mitoferrin, a storage locker in the mitochondria, and then it might spill out into the ferritin inside the cell itself. When that starts to build, it's called the labile iron pool (LIP), and labile does not mean happy. It does not mean free. It means REALLY reactive.



It's important to understand what that word means. As that iron is rising, there can be a 40% loss of energy, a 60% loss, 80% loss up to a 94% loss of energy [because] it's damaging the ETC [electron transport chain] — Complexes 1, 3 and 4. It's also affecting the ability to work with oxygen. There's just a wholesale breakdown.



In simple terms, it's rust ... Complex 4 must turn oxygen into water. If that doesn't happen, you're going to create super oxide. That's an oxygen molecule with an extra electron. It's not super, it's actually Hyper-oxide. You're going to create hydrogen peroxide. You're going to create the hydroxyl radical [*OH].



These are violently reactive, and ... it begins to increase the acidity inside the cell. When the cell becomes more acidic, it can't make energy. And that's ultimately what iron is doing. It's causing this increased acidity because of its reactive nature with oxygen and these proteins in the ETC."

Why Blood Tests Aren't Dependable

Where Is Most Iron Stored?

High Ferritin Is Not a Sign of Iron Sufficiency

Years ago, Robbins asked Dr. Douglas Kell, a world-renowned iron researcher, "What is the ideal ferritin level for a human?" His answer: Zero. Robbins thought he was joking, but he was not. Kell told him, "Rising ferritin is not a sign of iron vitality. It's a sign of organ pathophysiology."

"Here's how I explained it to the Amish farmers to make sure they understood it. I said, 'If you want to know how many bales of hay you have in your barn, would you go out in the field and start counting them?' And they went, 'No.' Well, that's what they're doing with blood tests.



The ferritin protein is designed to be inside the cell. What Dr. Kell was pointing out is that under intense inflammation, there's a change in how the lysosomes work to break down the ferritin protein and then allow for the recycling of the iron.



We're getting at some really esoteric physiology and I'm going to try to keep it really simple. The narrative is that serum ferritin is an accurate indication of ferritin in the cell. No, it's not. This idea that looking inside the blood is going to be an indicator of what's happening inside the cell is a leap of faith.



My sweet spot is between 20 and 50. When Dr. Kell said zero, I said, I don't think people would believe me if I said zero. So, I went back into the research and 20 to 50 seems to be an acceptable tolerance. What I've learned is that, in the blood testing, when the serum ferritin for a woman gets above 150, that's when the red flag goes off for women. And when it gets above 300, that's when the red flag goes off for men.



It usually correlates with liver inflammatory activity. And there's some dysregulation, some stressor. It might be diet, it might be just environmental stress, it could be a number of factors ...



And I would argue [iron metabolism] is the most complicated, most sophisticated and least understood part of human physiology. It is not a dipstick function. Iron is not low or high. Iron is either dysregulated or it's functional. And if it doesn't have adequate supplies of copper, you don't have "functional" iron metabolism.



The fact is these two metals don't have separate metabolism. They are joined at the hip of the master antioxidant protein, Ceruloplasmin. That's what gives the metals their integrity. Ceruloplasmin expresses many enzymes but the most important ones are the ones that regulate iron and oxygen.



Copper's the only element on the planet that can manage the two most reactive elements in our body. All the others are kind of the observers, if you will. And so, copper is central to the process of keeping oxidative stress at a moderate level but optimizing energy production.



That's the magic sauce — making sure there's a healthy balance between energy and exhaust, just like there is in our car. We're going to produce exhaust. And so, it's like we've got to be able to optimize both the energy and the exhaust."

My Clinical Experience

Why Removing Iron Is so Important to Stay Healthy

Most Will Benefit From Blood Donation

Your body has no enzyme, no hormone, no active mechanism to address excess iron, other than blood loss, which allows it to leave your body. It's a profoundly basic principle.

"What is aging?" Robbins asks. "It's iron accumulation in our eyes, in our hearing, in our hair, in our heart, our liver, our joints. All these conditions of old age are just iron accumulation. Why is it accumulating? Because it's not being recycled. And what's falling as we age? Critical minerals: magnesium drops, copper drops and retinol gets stored.



Retinol is not available in our metabolism. Why? Because it gets stuck in our liver because it's not being attached to the retinol binding protein, so it stays as retinyl esters in the liver and it has no function then.



The other connection that people need to know about is the connection between iron and sugar. There are two axes that run the body: Copper and fat, and iron and sugar, and never the twain shall meet ...



I've read a lot of articles. How many have I found that actually talk about the metabolism of fat in the mitochondria? One. And I think the mitochondria actually are fat organelles. They really prefer fat, but we've been corralled into a diet based on sugar, which is really toxic with iron. Most people don't know that. It's amazing what it does to the chemistry of the cell."

Summary

If your ferritin is below 20, there may be some serious problems afoot, typically parasites.

"If people understand the importance of lowering the iron footprint and increasing the copper footprint, that produces this access to vitality and longevity that very few people talk about," Robbins says.

As for raising your copper intake, it's best to get your copper from food and not a supplement. Good sources include bee pollen, grass fed beef liver and other organ meats. You also want plenty of saturated fats in your diet, as copper is a fat-soluble mineral. If you don't have fat in your diet, your ability to absorb copper plummets.

More Information

"If people can just lower their iron footprint and increase their focus on nutrient dense food, with a special bias towards the copper, as we've discussed today, it's going to have a significant change in how your body generates energy, and how you feel," Robbins says. "And if you want to get into the real depth of it, both the book and the website go into more detail."