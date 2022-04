© US Embassy/David Azagury



"Absolutely not. We've been very clear about this. If we have a deal, the Israelis' hands are not tied. If we don't have a deal, the Israelis' hands are certainly not tied. Israel can do and take whatever actions they need to take to protect the state of Israel.



"The president will do whatever he can do to make sure that Iran does not have a nuclear weapon... It's clear we'd like to do it through a diplomatic channel."

"The Israelis know very clearly exactly what is going on. I'm not suggesting they necessarily like it always, but there are no secrets here."

"I hope the US will hear concerned voices in the region, from Israel and others, on this issue. We are still hoping and working toward preventing this from happening."

"Deal or no deal, we will continue to work together and with other partners to counter Iran's destabilizing behavior in the region."

'Nobody like violence'

"No one likes violence. Period. It doesn't matter if it's settler violence [or], you know, Palestinian violence."

"When we have issues, we express them, as Israel expresses them to us... I am very comfortable today on the relationship, with what they're doing with Ukraine."

US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said on ThursdayAsked in a Channel 12 interview if the US expects Israel to "sit quietly and not do anything" if a deal is signed, Nides replied:Regarding the progress of the negotiations on a deal, he said:Nides dodged a direct question on whether Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps will be delisted from the US list of terror groups as part of a revived deal, as he also did in a Channel 13 interview.Israeli officials have openly expressed their concerns over this possibility, including during US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Israel earlier this week for theDuring a press conference on Sunday with the American top diplomat, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett referred to Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia last week, which he called "horrific," adding that he was concerned over the possible removal of the IRGC from the US Foreign Terrorist Organizations list as part of a revived nuclear deal with Tehran.during a cabinet meeting earlier Sunday:Blinken said during the press conference thatHe added that the US will maintain that stance regardless of whether a new Iran nuclear deal is reached.according to a report Thursday by the Axios news site, citing a senior State Department official and an Israeli official.According to the report,Israeli officials said Bennett told himthe report said.The Israeli official also reportedly said thatsolution for a few years that would allow Iran to expand its support for its regional terror proxies.Bennett told Blinken, according to a senior Israeli official.The so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action gave Iran relief from heavy sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program to prevent it from obtaining atomic weapons, a goal Tehran denies it seeks. In 2018, the Trump administration pulled the US out of the deal and reimposed sanctions. Iran has responded by dropping many of its commitments and ramping up enrichment and other elements of the program.European-sponsored talks in Vienna are aiming to bring the US back into the deal and see Iran recommit to its terms in return for lifted sanctions.Asked by Channel 12 about Israel's efforts to tackle terrorism amid a wave of attacks, Ambassador Nides said: "We're not going to tell the government what to do."during his recent visit, as opposed to Palestinian terrorism, Nides said:Nides said he made clear, in his own confirmation testimony, that the Palestinian Authority's payments to terrorists and their families must be halted:he said. He stressed US support for the two-state solution, noting: "We can't lose the vision... [though] we can't impose anything on anyone."Nides also said the US was "very comfortable with what the Israelis are doing vis-à-vis Ukraine," despite complaints out of Washington that Israel had failed to adopt anti-Russia sanctions or send equipment to Ukraine's army.Israel has long maintained good relations with both Ukraine and Russia, and has been seeking to use its unique position to broker an agreement between the two sides, as it tries to walk a tightrope maintaining its ties to both countries.Ukraine has repeatedly pushed Israel for more support since Russia launched its invasion. But Israel has been seeking to avoid antagonizing Russia, which has a strong presence in Syria, where Israel carries out military action against Iran-linked groups.