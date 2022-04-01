© Getty Images / Nikada

Hong Kong officials have called on the foreign powers to stop meddling in China's domestic affairs after the US and UK governments released reports pointing at an alleged deterioration of political freedoms in the city.Earlier on Thursday, London and Washington published two separate reports with a similar conclusion, claiming Hong Kong is facing an erosion of political rights and freedoms under Beijing's rule."Actions by the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities continue to systematically undermine the rights and freedoms promised to the people of Hong Kong," says the British report.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has also commented on the matter, blaming the Chinese Communist Party for allegedly dismantling Hong Kong's democratic institutions."Hong Kong's freedoms are diminishing while the [People's Republic of China] tightens its rule. The differences between Hong Kong and cities in mainland China are shrinking due to ongoing repression from the PRC," the US top diplomat stated.Prior to 1997, Hong Kong was a colony of the British Empire. Today the city is one of China's two special administrative regions. Under the principle "one country, two systems" Hong Kong enjoys a special status maintaining separate governing and economic systems from that of mainland China.