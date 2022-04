© Brandon Bell/Getty Images



"He has to notch some electoral wins for him to continue to have Republicans scared to cross him."

"But before we can defeat the Democrats, we first have to defeat the RINO [Republican in name only] sellouts and the losers in the primaries this spring — we have a big primary coming up right here in your state. We're going to throw out ... your RINO governor, Brian Kemp."

Former President Donald Trump is entering a crucial phase of his lordship over the Republican Party, with four primaries in four states poised to decide his fate as a feared power broker.Candidates Trump has endorsed for governor in, for the Senate inand for the House in, plus his planned endorsement for the Senate inhold the keys to the former president's standing as the undisputed leader of the Republican Party. Losses in any of these key nominating contests would embolden Republican politicians to buck his directives and challenge him for the 2024 presidential nomination should he run.John Couvillon, a GOP pollster in Louisiana, said Tuesday:Perhaps no race looms larger for Trump and his ability to dictate to Republican officials and mold the party in his image than the May 24 GOP gubernatorial primary in Georgia.Trump's hand-picked challenger in this contest,Trump blames Kemp for his loss in Georgia in 2020 to President Joe Biden. Trump's central political message, whether regarding the 2022 midterm elections or 2024, is that his reelection bid was stolen and that Kemp let it happen. A Kemp victory would discredit both Trump's message, which he insists matters most to grassroots Republicans, and his influence.Trump took that message to Georgia Saturday, hosting a campaign rally with the aim of turning the tide for Perdue. Trump told rallygoers:Trump's chosen candidate is also faltering in the GOP Senate primary inalthough Rep. Ted Budd's campaign is highlighting a third-party poll showing the congressman with a lead of 3 percentage points.Budd was supposed to be a sure thing when Trump endorsed him last June over former Rep. Mark Walker and former Gov. and Charlotte Mayor Pat McCrory. But seven weeks before the May 17 primary, McCrory has the upper hand. Party insiders in North Carolina say there is time for Budd to flip the script but that to do so, he must work harder on the campaign trail to appeal for votes.But most contenders are running as Trump devotees, and the longer Trump waits to endorse before the May 3 primary, the less likely his chosen candidate will fall short — unless he backs a Republican trailing in the polls and with minimal resources, which is unlikely. The 45th president confirmed to the Washington Examiner that he plans to endorse in this primary.a ruby red, rural state that delivered nearly 70% of its vote to Trump in 2020, the former president can claim some momentum in his bid to oust Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.Attorney Harriet Hageman, the GOP primary contender Trump endorsed for Wyoming's lone, at-large congressional seat, enjoys strong establishment support, including from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. Meanwhile,as a member of the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th attack on the United States CapitolCheney is vowing to prove her doubters wrong and is amassing the resources she will need to do so.Despite being more than a year removed from office, and despite Republicans losing control of the House and Senate on his watch — indeed, despite the circumstances under which Trump exited the White House,But if the former president's standing with the grassroots does not translate into victories for his endorsed candidates in primaries where he has invested an enormous amount of credibility, he would lose the fear factor that has enabled him to silence dissenting GOP voices and scare others into submission. For Trump, troubling signs abound.his endorsed Senate candidate, Rep. Mo Brooks, was on track to lose in the Republican primary, forcing the former president to yank his backing to avoid an embarrassing defeat in a red state known for being particularly pro-Trump.A spokesman for Trump did not respond to a request for comment for this story.