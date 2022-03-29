© Sputnik / Sergey Karpuhin



This phase is now complete.

This is classic maneuver warfare.

Big Arrow War — a primer. For all those scratching their heads in confusion, or dusting off their dress uniforms for the Ukrainian victory parade in Kiev, over the news about Russia's "strategic shift", you might want to re-familiarize yourself with basic military concepts.Maneuver warfare is a good place to start. Understand— 200,000 attackers to some 600,000 defenders (or more).Maneuver war is more psychological than physical and focuses more on the operational than on the tactical level. Maneuver is relational movement — how you deploy and move your forces in relation to your opponent. Russian maneuver in the first phase of its operation support this.The Russians needed to shape the battlefield to their advantage. In order to do this,, while distributing their own smaller combat power to best accomplish this objective.Strategically, to facilitate the ability to maneuver between the southern, central, and northern fronts,While this complex operation unfolded, Russia needed. This entailed the use of several strategic supporting operations — feints, fixing operations, and deep attack.The concept of a feint is simple — a military force either is seen as preparing to attack a given location, or actually conducts an attack,The use of the feint played a major role in Desert Storm, where Marine Amphibious forces threatened the Kuwaiti coast, forcing Iraq to defend against an attack that never came, and where the 1st Cavalry Division actually attacked Wadi Al Batin to pin down the Republican Guard.The Russians made extensive use of the feint in Ukraine, with Amphibious forces off Odessa freezing Ukrainian forces there,Fixing operations were also critical. Ukraine had assembled some 60,000-100,000 troops in the east, opposite Donbas. Russia carried out a broad fixing attackin respect to other Russian operations.During Desert Storm, two Marine Divisions were ordered to carry out similar fixing attacks against Iraqi forces deployed along the Kuwaiti-Saudi border, tying down significant numbers of men and material that could not be used to counter the main US attack out west.The Russian fixing attack, which was invested and reduced. Supporting operations out of Crimea against Kherson expanded the Russian land bridge.Russia also engaged in a campaign of. Ukraine is running out of fuel and ammo, cannot coordinate maneuver, and has no meaningful Air Force.Russia is redeploying some of its premier units from where they had been engaged in feint operations in northern Kiev to where they can support the next phase of the operation,Russia will now hold Ukraine in the north and south while its main forces, reinforced by the northern units, Marines, and forces freed up by the capture of Mariupol, seek to envelope and destroy 60,000 Ukrainian forces in the east.Thus ends the primer on maneuver warfare, Russian style.