"The party told you to reject all evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command."Shocking but not unsurprising footage has circulated across social media in recent days showing Kiev's fighters committing war crimes by torturing Russian prisoners of war (POW), some of whom seemed to have even died while these atrocious acts were being recorded. Russia immediately launched an investigation as did Kiev after senior presidential advisor Oleksiy Arestovych described it as "absolutely unacceptable behavior." Despite the latter's condemnation of these crimes, it's unlikely that he was speaking sincerely but rather simply wanted to do "damage control" since he realized how much this incident discredits the US-led West's cause in that country's conflict.
He slipped up though by adding that "We are a European army, and we do not mock our prisoners", which implies an ethno-racial hierarchy of international military forces whereby the Europeans that are presumably at the top always follow the Geneva Convention while the non-Western ones below it don't. These two scandals - Kiev's war crimes against Russian POWs and Arestovych's ethno-racial innuendo - combine to expose this American puppet state's fascist nature. Russia's ongoing special military operation in Ukraine was launched partially to denazify that former Soviet Republic though the US-led Western Mainstream Media (MSM) has since desperately gaslit by claiming that no Nazis exist there.
The world can now see with its own eyes if they search for that disgusting footage online that Neo-Nazism has indeed experienced such a revival there in Ukraine in recent years that Kiev's forces are now shamelessly recording themselves committing war crimes against Russian POWs while President Zelensky's own advisor attempts to downplay it all by spewing ethno-racial innuendo. The US-led West's cause in that conflict is officially supposed to be "democracy" and "human rights" according to US President Joe Biden during Saturday's Warsaw's speech yet the Western public can now see that this truly isn't the case whatsoever at all since their governments are literally supporting Nazi war criminals.
There's no doubt that their MSM will suppress this incident and then shamelessly spin it however they think is necessary in order to downplay what happened and ultimately distract their audience into focusing on something else in the very near future, but those who've already been made aware of what just occurred know what they saw with their own eyes. Comparisons between the dystopia described in Orwell's 1984 and the present day have been popular for years already and this latest scandal proves that they're spot on.
Going forward, those among the Western masses who've been enlightened by this war crime incident as well as the ethno-racial one that accompanied it - after Arestovych shamelessly sought to downplay what just happened - should share their insight with everyone they know who might be interested in learning about it. The US-led West isn't supporting "democrats" and "humanitarians" in Ukraine, but fascists and racists (which are generally one and the same). Their civilizational bloc's cause has been undermined from within by none other than their own proxies, which shows that their policymakers are losing control of this crisis. For this, the Western masses must more publicly condemn their leaders.
Oh wait, well, they are already guilty by association of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia, Sudan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Lebanon and never have a shit about these crimes.
So, the masses will go down with their Nazi-loving 'leaders'.