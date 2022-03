© Unknown



About the Author:

Vladimir Platov, expert on the Middle East, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".

A growing number of independent media and civil society organizations are joiningincluding around Russia and China, rightfully suspected of developing and testing internationally banned biological weapons,The New Eastern Outlook has been involved in this investigation for a number of years, and its sources have repeatedly uncovered US criminal activity in Ukraine, Georgia and the Central Asian countries.It is noteworthy that the more justified and documented such criminal activity by the United States becomes, the louder the "objections" from Washington resound. And on March 22, in a meeting with business representatives, evenBiden said. At the same time, the "wise" American leader decided to deflect the blame onto Russia, in yet another fake way, accusing it of developing biological weapons in Ukraine and clearly in US secret biological laboratories.But as is well known,As everyone is well aware, the US has not yet destroyed its stockpiles of chemical weapons,Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on March 22:As for US involvement in biological weapons development, in confirmation of yet another lie by Washington and Joseph Biden personally, there is evidence in internet investigations thatwhere under a veil of secrecy Washington has been creating biological weapons.According to alternative media outlets independent of Washington, particularly in France This company, based in Washington, isThe companies listed as closely related to RSTP in the archived versions of the firm's portfolio includea San Francisco-based company that detects, traces and analyzes emerging infectious diseases, as well as conducts biological weapons research. Financial reports show that theIn June 2021, The National Pulse detailedaccording to the international scientific community.And then somethat the local authorities did away with a long time ago start in Ukraine: measles, diphtheria, tuberculosis, polio, cases of Ukrainian soldiers dying of some mysterious infection. Similar events took place in Georgiawhere 24 people died in December 2015 and 49 more later in a Lugar laboratory when a drug manufactured by former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld's company was tested on Georgian citizens.At the 2016 meeting in Lviv, representatives from Black & Veatch and Metabiota discussed US biological laboratories with representatives from Ukraine, Poland and the US.Metabiota unveiled its relationship with Black & Veach in 2018:In 2015, Infowars reported on Black & Veatch's involvement in US biological laboratories in an article entitledIn particular, it disclosed that the biological laboratories operating under the Pentagon's DTRA program from 2008 to 2017 were built and operated by Black & Veatch with $215.6 million in funding from that firm.Moreover, the American companyThe Black & Veatch project has beenSo today there is actual confirmation that there are US biological laboratories in Ukraine and thatUnder these circumstances, it is completely incomprehensible why Joe Biden is trying to deny that there are US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine. Could it be because his son's company financed the building of these laboratories in Ukraine and a number of other countries and he does not want the American people and the international public to know about it?In earlier times,for such activities. Time will tell whether the impeachment will catch up with Joe Biden and, by the same token, all the current US authorities.