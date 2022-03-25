snow
During the first days of the new season and shortly after the beginning of spring, an unprecedented snowfall, accompanied by strong winds and blizzards, hit the region of Arasbaran in northwestern Iran.

The blizzards also ripped through the cities of Ahar and Kalibar in East Azerbaijan Province, robbing people there of the warmth of spring and causing them to tremble in the cold.

The cities and mountains of Arasbaran are so white and wintry at this time of the year that it seems the spring is preserving the memories of winter.



snow
snow
snow
snow
snow
snow

snow