This week's top story regards a group of 9 volcanoes in Alaska, whose alert levels were just changed. The list of volcanoes with a changed alert level includes the infamous Novarupta volcano, which produced the planet's largest volcanic eruption of the 20th century in 1912.Meanwhile, in Russia, the Bezymianny volcano produced a paroxysm that created pyroclastic flows. And, on the island of Saint Vincent, the alert level at the La Soufriere volcano was lowered from yellow to green.This video will discuss these volcano related news stories, as told and analyzed by a volcanologist.