The clampdown on Russian businessmen is "hijacking at the state level." The seizure of yachts, planes, and real estate from Russian tycoons is illegal and contradicts the very ideals on which Western society has been built, the Kremlin has said.Such actions against the businessmen who were sanctioned due to their claimed ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin in the wake of Moscow's offensive in UkraineKremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.he pointed out. Yet, they are treated in a manner that "can't be described in any other way thanFrance claimed to have seized a yacht believed to belong toin early March. Several other countries followed suit and also arrested vessels and other property of the Russian tycoons.Peskov acknowledged that the issue of sanctions had been raised at the peace talks between Moscow and Kiev, but added that revealing any further details would be "impossible" as the negotiations were still ongoing.Earlier in the day, Russia's top negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, announced that "there was some progress on several issues, but not all of them" during the talks.Medinsky said, adding that the size of the Ukrainian army has been under discussion.Moscow attacked its neighbor in late February, following a seven-year standoff over Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, and Russia's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics in Donetsk and Lugansk. The German- and French-brokered protocols had been designed to regularize the status of those regions within the Ukrainian state.Russia has now demanded thatthat will never join the US-led NATO military bloc.Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.