Earth Changes
Colorado March snowstorm dumps up to 17 inches of snow
The Denver Channel
Thu, 17 Mar 2022 19:13 UTC
The foothills have seen the most snow in this storm, while we've seen around 2-5 inches around the metro area.
Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:
1 W Aspen Springs - 17.4 inches
4 SSE Pinecliffe - 17 inches
Idaho Springs 4.7 SSE - 15.9 inches
4 ENE Nederland - 15 inches
1 NNW Genesee - 15 inches
Nederland 0.4 WNW - 14.3 inches
Rollinsville 1.1 SSW - 13.6 inches
Conifer 5.2 WNW - 13.4 inches
Deermont 1.2 ENE - 13.4 inches
Nederland 3.7 ENE - 12.9 inches
Ward 4.6 NE - 12.2 inches
Pinecliffe 2.5 WNW - 12.2 inches
1 WNW Ponderosa Park - 12 inches
2 NNE Shaffers Crossing - 12 inches
Kittredge 2.5 SSE - 12 inches
Morrison 5.4 SSW - 12 inches
Rollinsville 0.1 NNW - 11.7 inches
Nederland 4.2 E - 11.5 inches
Evergreen 5 W - 11.4 inches
Elizabeth 2.1 NW - 11.2 inches
Bailey 6.8 NNW - 11 inches
Golden 12.5 NW - 10.9 inches
Evergreen 3.5 SE - 10.7 inches
Golden 1.6 SW - 10.5 inches
Evergreen 1.3 NNE - 10.5 inches
Allenspark 2.2 ESE - 10.5 inches
Elbert 3.7 W - 10.3 inches
Larkspur 7.1 ESE - 10 inches
Golden 11.8 NW - 10 inches
Floyd Hill 3.7 N - 9 inches
Evergreen 2.6 S - 9 inches
Ouray .23 NNW - 8.8 inches
Franktown 3.5 NE - 8.7 inches
Perry Park 3.7 ESE - 8.5 inches
Black Forest 3 NE - 8.5 inches
Divide 5.2 SSW - 8.5 inches
Elbert 4.6 SSE - 8.4 inches
Sedalia 3.5 SSE - 8 inches
Castle Pines 2.1 N - 8 inches
Castle Rock 4.7 S - 8 inches
Estes Park 1.8 S - 8 inches
Cripple Creek 5.1 NW - 8 inches
The Pinery - 7.8 inches
Monument 2.1 ENE - 7.5 inches
Calhan 3.1 N - 7 inches
Highlands Ranch 3.2 ESE - 6.8 inches
Lake George 7.2 WNW - 6.8 inches
Jamestown 2.5 SSE - 6.7 inches
Aurora 10 SSE - 6.7 inches
Limon 0.5 S - 6.7 inches
Aurora 5.7 E - 6.6 inches
Cetennial 6.9 E - 6.5 inches
Ken Caryl 3.2 W - 6.5 inches
Red Feather 5.9 NE - 6.5 inches
Ridgway 3.6 NW - 6.5 inches
Surrey Ridge 0.2 SSW - 6.5 inches
Parker 2 WSW - 6.2 inches
Placerville 3.6 E - 6.2 inches
Golden 1.2 NW - 6.1 inches
Foxfield 3.7 ESE - 6 inches
Tabernash 2.7 NW - 6 inches
Arvada 7.1 WNW - 6 inches
Livermore 10.2 W - 5.9 inches
Lyons 8.9 WNW - 5.8 inches
Aurora 4.1 S - 5.6 inches
Cherry Creek Reservoir 1.9 N - 5.4 inches
Divide 1 E - 5.3 inches
Woodland Park 2 N - 5.3 inches
Aurora 2.1 ESE - 52 inches
Canon City 22.3 NW - 5 inches
Guffey 2.5 W - 5 inches
Florissant 4.8 NNE - 5 inches
Denver 9.4 S - 4.6 inches
Aurora 2.7 WSW - 4.5 inches
Littletton 5 ESE - 4.5 inches
Agate 3.7 NW - 4.5 inches
Colorado Springs 14.9 N - 4.5 inches
Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE - 4.5 inches
Drake 3.2 NNW - 4.4 inches
Denver 6.3 SSE - 4.3 inches
Lakewood 2.2 ESE - 4.2 inches
Glen Haven 1.2 N - 4.2 inches
Lakewood 1.7 SW - 4.1 inches
Gleneagle 0.4 WNW - 4.1 inches
Colorado City 1.6 W - 4 inches
Chatfield Dam 2 NW - 4 inches
Virginia Dale 7.2 SSW - 4 inches
Heeney 0.5 NW - 4 inches
Aurora 2.1 W - 3.8 inches
Westminster 1 E - 3.6 inches
Denver 8 SSW - 3.6 inches
Denver 1.1 NE - 3.6 inches
Colorado Springs 7.3 NE - 3.6 inches
Carbondale 5.9 ENE - 3.5 inches
Denver 2.1 ENE - 3.5 inches
Gunnison 0.2 NW - 3.5 inches
Silverthorne 7.4 NW - 3.5 inches
Wheat Ridge 0.6 S - 3.3 inches
Powderhorn 4.4 NNE - 3.2 inches
Littleton 0.1 ESE - 3.1 inches
Edwards 3.9 SW - 3 inches
Salida 1.8 SSW - 3 inches
Denver 2.1 ESE - 3 inches
Horsetooth Mountain 3.2 NNW - 3 inches
Rye 11.2 E - 3 inches
Falcon Estates 2.4 WNW - 2.9 inches
Littleton 1.5 NE - 2.8 inches
Peyton 9.2 SSW - 2.8 inches
Denver 1.3 WSW - 2.8 inches
Walsenburg 1 WNW - 2.6 inches
Cotopaxi - 4.8 SSE - 2.5 inches
Trinidad 1.9 ENE - 2.5 inches
Briggsdale 0.4 WNW - 2.5 inches