Krashin Dr. Top of Shadow Mountain in Conifer at 8887ft.
© Susan Rigley
Krashin Dr. Top of Shadow Mountain in Conifer at 8887ft.
The storm that has brought snow to much of the eastern half of Colorado Wednesday into Thursday has dropped more than a foot of snow in some areas, and light snow is expected to continue into Thursday afternoon.

The foothills have seen the most snow in this storm, while we've seen around 2-5 inches around the metro area.


Here are the latest snow totals reported to CoCoRaHS and the National Weather Service as of 12:30 p.m. Thursday:

1 W Aspen Springs - 17.4 inches
4 SSE Pinecliffe - 17 inches
Idaho Springs 4.7 SSE - 15.9 inches
4 ENE Nederland - 15 inches
1 NNW Genesee - 15 inches


Nederland 0.4 WNW - 14.3 inches
Rollinsville 1.1 SSW - 13.6 inches
Conifer 5.2 WNW - 13.4 inches
Deermont 1.2 ENE - 13.4 inches
Nederland 3.7 ENE - 12.9 inches
Ward 4.6 NE - 12.2 inches
Pinecliffe 2.5 WNW - 12.2 inches
1 WNW Ponderosa Park - 12 inches
2 NNE Shaffers Crossing - 12 inches
Kittredge 2.5 SSE - 12 inches
Morrison 5.4 SSW - 12 inches


Rollinsville 0.1 NNW - 11.7 inches
Nederland 4.2 E - 11.5 inches
Evergreen 5 W - 11.4 inches
Elizabeth 2.1 NW - 11.2 inches
Bailey 6.8 NNW - 11 inches
Golden 12.5 NW - 10.9 inches
Evergreen 3.5 SE - 10.7 inches
Golden 1.6 SW - 10.5 inches
Evergreen 1.3 NNE - 10.5 inches
Allenspark 2.2 ESE - 10.5 inches
Elbert 3.7 W - 10.3 inches
Larkspur 7.1 ESE - 10 inches
Golden 11.8 NW - 10 inches
Floyd Hill 3.7 N - 9 inches
Evergreen 2.6 S - 9 inches
Ouray .23 NNW - 8.8 inches
Franktown 3.5 NE - 8.7 inches
Perry Park 3.7 ESE - 8.5 inches
Black Forest 3 NE - 8.5 inches
Divide 5.2 SSW - 8.5 inches
Elbert 4.6 SSE - 8.4 inches
Sedalia 3.5 SSE - 8 inches
Castle Pines 2.1 N - 8 inches
Castle Rock 4.7 S - 8 inches


Estes Park 1.8 S - 8 inches
Cripple Creek 5.1 NW - 8 inches
The Pinery - 7.8 inches
Monument 2.1 ENE - 7.5 inches
Calhan 3.1 N - 7 inches
Highlands Ranch 3.2 ESE - 6.8 inches
Lake George 7.2 WNW - 6.8 inches
Jamestown 2.5 SSE - 6.7 inches
Aurora 10 SSE - 6.7 inches
Limon 0.5 S - 6.7 inches
Aurora 5.7 E - 6.6 inches
Cetennial 6.9 E - 6.5 inches
Ken Caryl 3.2 W - 6.5 inches
Red Feather 5.9 NE - 6.5 inches
Ridgway 3.6 NW - 6.5 inches
Surrey Ridge 0.2 SSW - 6.5 inches
Parker 2 WSW - 6.2 inches
Placerville 3.6 E - 6.2 inches
Golden 1.2 NW - 6.1 inches
Foxfield 3.7 ESE - 6 inches
Tabernash 2.7 NW - 6 inches
Arvada 7.1 WNW - 6 inches
Livermore 10.2 W - 5.9 inches
Lyons 8.9 WNW - 5.8 inches
Aurora 4.1 S - 5.6 inches
Cherry Creek Reservoir 1.9 N - 5.4 inches
Divide 1 E - 5.3 inches
Woodland Park 2 N - 5.3 inches
Aurora 2.1 ESE - 52 inches
Canon City 22.3 NW - 5 inches
Guffey 2.5 W - 5 inches
Florissant 4.8 NNE - 5 inches
Denver 9.4 S - 4.6 inches
Aurora 2.7 WSW - 4.5 inches
Littletton 5 ESE - 4.5 inches
Agate 3.7 NW - 4.5 inches
Colorado Springs 14.9 N - 4.5 inches
Highlands Ranch 0.7 ESE - 4.5 inches
Drake 3.2 NNW - 4.4 inches
Denver 6.3 SSE - 4.3 inches
Lakewood 2.2 ESE - 4.2 inches
Glen Haven 1.2 N - 4.2 inches
Lakewood 1.7 SW - 4.1 inches
Gleneagle 0.4 WNW - 4.1 inches
Colorado City 1.6 W - 4 inches
Chatfield Dam 2 NW - 4 inches
Virginia Dale 7.2 SSW - 4 inches
Heeney 0.5 NW - 4 inches
Aurora 2.1 W - 3.8 inches
Westminster 1 E - 3.6 inches
Denver 8 SSW - 3.6 inches
Denver 1.1 NE - 3.6 inches
Colorado Springs 7.3 NE - 3.6 inches
Carbondale 5.9 ENE - 3.5 inches
Denver 2.1 ENE - 3.5 inches
Gunnison 0.2 NW - 3.5 inches
Silverthorne 7.4 NW - 3.5 inches
Wheat Ridge 0.6 S - 3.3 inches
Powderhorn 4.4 NNE - 3.2 inches
Littleton 0.1 ESE - 3.1 inches
Edwards 3.9 SW - 3 inches
Salida 1.8 SSW - 3 inches
Denver 2.1 ESE - 3 inches
Horsetooth Mountain 3.2 NNW - 3 inches
Rye 11.2 E - 3 inches
Falcon Estates 2.4 WNW - 2.9 inches
Littleton 1.5 NE - 2.8 inches
Peyton 9.2 SSW - 2.8 inches
Denver 1.3 WSW - 2.8 inches
Walsenburg 1 WNW - 2.6 inches
Cotopaxi - 4.8 SSE - 2.5 inches
Trinidad 1.9 ENE - 2.5 inches
Briggsdale 0.4 WNW - 2.5 inches