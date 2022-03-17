© Alexandr Demyanchuk/Sputnik

Russia has ordered payment on two US dollar bond coupons due on Wednesday,Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says."The possibility or impossibility of fulfilling our obligations in foreign currency does not depend on us, we have the money, we made the payment, now the ball is in America's court," the official stated in an interview with RT Arabic. He added that Washington should clarify whether it is possible to make the payments from Russia's foreign currency accounts.Russia has to pay $117.2 million on two issues of its sovereign Eurobonds on March 16. The Finance Ministry announced on Monday that it had sent an order to transfer the payment to the international depository and clearing system Euroclear. The depository will then transfer the money to bondholders.The restrictions have not included formal bans on operations to service Russia's external debt, but foreign banks may refuse to make payments on them fearing retaliatory US sanctions. Still, according to analysts, if the order in foreign currency is not executed, the sum due will be transferred to bondholders' accounts in rubles at the exchange rate of the Russian Central Bank on the day of payment.Despite sanctions making it difficult for Russia to fulfill its obligations, the country intends to do so, according to Siluanov, who insists Russia has all the necessary funds. As the official mentioned earlier, there are no real economic grounds for Russia to default on its debt.Experts also say that given Russia's ratio of GDP ($1.65 trillion) to external debt ($478.2 billion), which does not exceed 25%, the country is financially stable,Russia also has special drawing rights (SDRs) in the International Monetary Fund, which are not subject to sanctions, and analysts say these could also be used to pay its national debt if other measures fail.