"The freezing of foreign currency accounts of the Bank of Russia and of the Russian government can be regarded as the desire of a number of foreign countries to engineer an artificial default which has no real economic grounds."

"Claims that Russia cannot fulfill its sovereign debt obligations are untrue. We have the necessary funds to service our obligations."

Moscow is ready to pay off its debts, but half of the nation's forex reserves are frozen abroad.Washington and its allies want to push Russia into an "artificial default" by making it impossible to pay off the country's foreign debts despite having the money to do so, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.Siluanov says the country is able to meet its debt obligations and will pay the debt using the national currency - the ruble.Last week,Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund warned that a Russian debt default is no longer an "improbable event," stressing that Moscow has a lot of money it can no longer use.