A detainee at a secret CIA detention site in Afghanistan was used as a living prop to teach trainee interrogators, who lined up to take turns at knocking his head against a plywood wall, leaving him with brain damage, according to a US government report.The details of the torture of Ammar al-Baluchi are in a 2008 report by the CIA's inspector general, newly declassified as part of a court filing by his lawyers aimed at getting him an independent medical examination.Baluchi, a 44-year-old Kuwaiti, is one of five defendants before a military tribunal on Guantánamo Bay charged with participation in the 9/11 plot,According to the inspector general's report, the CIA was aware that the 2003 rendition of the detainee, Ammar al-Baluchi, from Pakistani custody to the "black site" north of Kabul was conducted "extra-legally," because at the time he was in Pakistani jurisdiction and no longer represented a terrorist threat.There was no time limit for the "walling" sessions but "typically a session did not last for more than two hours at a time."One former trainee told investigatorsThe report said that: "In the case of 'walling' in particular the [Office of the Inspector General] had difficulty determining whether the session was designed to elicit information from Ammar or to ensure that all interrogator trainees received their certification."The fact that interrogators lined up to "wall" Ammar suggested that "certification was key," the report concluded.A neuropsychologist carried out an MRI of Baluchi's head in late 2018 and found "abnormalities indicating moderate to severe brain damage" in parts of his brain, affecting memory formation and retrieval as well as behavioral regulation. The specialist found that the "abnormalities observed were consistent with traumatic brain injury.""Ammar fabricated the information he provided when undergoing EITs," it said.The interrogators were convinced that Baluchi knew more than he was saying because he was a nephew of the self-proclaimed mastermind of the 9/11 attacks, Khaled Sheikh Mohammed. Baluchi spent more than three years in CIA custody, moved between a total of six "black sites" before being transferred in 2006 to Guantánamo Bay, where he is still awaiting trial.Alka Pradhan, one of his lawyers said: "If the CIA had not hidden their own conclusions about the illegality of Omar's torture for this long, the US government would not have been able to bring charges against Ammar