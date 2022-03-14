Due to 'Philippos' extreme weather system, Cyprus is experiencing cold with snow reaching up to Nicosia.Around 08.30 on Sunday morning it started snowing for a while, offering some magical moments to everyone.However, as Iasonas Christodoulou from the Meteorology Department, no further snow is expected in Nicosia, even though there will be snow on mountainous and semi-mountainous areas.As he noted, low temperatures will continue until Tuesday.