Due to 'Philippos' extreme weather system, Cyprus is experiencing cold with snow reaching up to Nicosia.

Around 08.30 on Sunday morning it started snowing for a while, offering some magical moments to everyone.

However, as Iasonas Christodoulou from the Meteorology Department, no further snow is expected in Nicosia, even though there will be snow on mountainous and semi-mountainous areas.

As he noted, low temperatures will continue until Tuesday.