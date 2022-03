© Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters



Senior U.S. officials traveled to Venezuela on Saturday to hold meetings with the administration of President Nicolás Maduro as the Russian invasion of Ukraine brings renewed attention to Russia's Latin American allies, according to a new report.Sources told the New York Times about the scheduled trip, whichThe delegation includesaccording to the report, and it was not immediately clear how long the group would stay in Caracas or with whom the group plans to meet.While the U.S. cut ties with Maduro's administration and closed its Caracas embassy in 2019,as many countries have shunned the Kremlin over the Ukrainian invasion.After the Trump administration sanctioned Venezuelan oil exports and the country's senior officials, Maduro turned to Russia, China and Iran for economic and diplomatic help. Since then, Russian energy companies and banks have helped Venezuela to continue to export oil, which is the country's biggest source of foreign currency.Ahead of the Russian attack on Ukraine, Russia's deputy prime minister met with Maduro's government in Caracas. Maduro has stayed in contact with Putin, speaking at least twice in the past month, according to the report.The U.S. is both concerned aboutif tensions continue to rise with the Kremlin, as well as hopeful that Latin American autocracies may begin tothe New York Times reported.In discussions about potential sanctions against Russian oil and gas exports,During a speech on Thursday,