By this point, Azo

v had been formally incorporated into the Ukrainian military and its street vigilante wing, known as the National Corps, was deployed across the country under the watch of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry

, and

alongside the National Police

The president's Jewishness as Western media PR device

PBS NewsHour noted Putin's comments on denazification with a qualifier: "even though President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and his great uncles died in the Holocaust."

On Fox & Friends, former CIA officer Dan Hoffman declared that "it's the height of hypocrisy to call the Ukrainian nation to denazify — their president is Jewish after all."

On MSNBC, Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner said Putin's "terminology, outrageous and obnoxious as it is — 'denazify' where you've got frankly a Jewish president in Mr. Zelensky. This guy [Putin] is on his own kind of personal jihad to restore greater Russia."

Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said on Fox Business she's "been impressed with President Zelensky and how he has stood up. And for Putin to go out there and say 'we're going to denazify' and Zelensky is Jewish."

In an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer, Gen. John Allen denounced Putin's use of the term, "de-Nazify" while the newsman and former Israel lobbyist shook his head in disgust. In a separate interview with Blitzer, the so-called "Ukraine whistleblower" and Ukraine-born Alexander Vindman grumbled that the claim is "patently absurd, there's really no merit... you pointed out that Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish... the Jewish community [is] embraced. It's central to the country and there is nothing to this Nazi narrative, this fascist narrative. It's fabricated as a pretext."



Backed by Zelensky's top financier, neo-Nazi militants unleash a wave of intimidation

Zelensky failed to rein in neo-Nazis, wound up collaborating with them

Ukrainian state-backed neo-Nazi leader flaunts influence on the eve of war with Russia

"If we get killed...we died fighting a holy war"