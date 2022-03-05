Puppet Masters
US Senate votes to end COVID-19 national state of emergency
Post Millennial
Thu, 03 Mar 2022 21:45 UTC
This comes as much of the nation opens up fully abandoning mask and vaccine mandates, dispensing with social distancing, and commences to live life as normal.
The declaration was enacted under President Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, under the National Emergencies Act.
The vote was along party lines, with 48 senators for the GOP voting in favor of the resolution, while 47 Democrat senators were opposed to ending the state of emergency, reports the Washington Examiner.
The resolution is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, which means the bill will not make it to President Biden's desk for his approval.
Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas led the measure, saying that "The American people are worn out and yearning to be free."
"The robust powers emergency declaration provides the federal government are no longer necessary," Marshall continued, "and Congress must debate and ultimately repeal them in order to begin the process of unwinding the powers the government took hold of during the peak of the crisis."
This comes as the Senate GOP also moved to revoke Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers that requires them to get the Covid vaccine.
Comment: Let's wait and see shall we... See also: WHO moving forward on GLOBAL vaccine passport program
Reader Comments
Always the same ignorant bs. There is a real need for an independent group who could sway any vote towards common sense. The same party line crap is present in all so-called democracy and there is nothing democratic about it. Nothing to do with the well being of the''constituents''.
It is now marking all SOTT weblink articles as fake news with a 3 red YYY's next to the link.
This is the first time I have seen this application perform this warning.
You all have been warned and it is getting weirder out there, because businesses want to regulate what "THEY" think is RIGHT for us now and do not even concern itselves with our opinions!
Please consider where this can lead...
There is no emergency. Merely a nonstop, over-the-top desire for power and control.