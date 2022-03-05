fauci
The Senate GOP successfully passed a resolution on Thursday to end the national state of emergency inspired by the Covid-19 pandemic. This marks an end to the emergency declaration that was enacted in 2020.

This comes as much of the nation opens up fully abandoning mask and vaccine mandates, dispensing with social distancing, and commences to live life as normal.

The declaration was enacted under President Trump at the beginning of the pandemic, under the National Emergencies Act.

The vote was along party lines, with 48 senators for the GOP voting in favor of the resolution, while 47 Democrat senators were opposed to ending the state of emergency, reports the Washington Examiner.

The resolution is unlikely to pass the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives, which means the bill will not make it to President Biden's desk for his approval.

Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas led the measure, saying that "The American people are worn out and yearning to be free."

"The robust powers emergency declaration provides the federal government are no longer necessary," Marshall continued, "and Congress must debate and ultimately repeal them in order to begin the process of unwinding the powers the government took hold of during the peak of the crisis."

This comes as the Senate GOP also moved to revoke Biden's vaccine mandate for health care workers that requires them to get the Covid vaccine.