Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) gunmen lined up at least 17 victims and shot them during a funeral in western Mexico Sunday.Viral videos captured the gruesome execution on social media.One of the working law enforcement theories suggests the gunmen were targeting a former ally attending his mother's funeral. The Michoacan Attorney General's Office revealed that the bodies were removed and the scene was largely cleaned by the perpetrators. However, authorities did find bullet casings.State and federal authorities have been unable to stop a fierce war in Michoacan between the CJNG and Carteles Unidos, an alliance of smaller regional organizations with proxy support from the Sinaloa Cartel.