"Undoubtedly, Ukraine did not refuse to negotiate. Ukraine and President Zelensky categorically reject any unacceptable or ultimatum-like conditions of the Russian side."

Russia's military operation in Ukraine is continuing after the country's leadership declined to negotiate, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.Moscow said. It added that the offensive continued on Saturday.Alexey Arestovich, an adviser at Zelensky's office, confirmed to Ukrainian media that Kiev has declined the talks with Russia, citing the "terms" put forward by Moscow through intermediaries.he said, without elaborating.However, moments later,He underlined that negotiations have not yet taken place.The same day, Peskov told reporters that Moscow was ready to hold talks in Minsk, Belarus. He later claimed that the Ukrainian side first offered to move the meeting to Warsaw, Poland, and then stopped responding.Russia began its military operation in Ukraine early Thursday morning. Announcing the move, Putin rolled out a long list of grievances regarding the state of Russian-Ukrainian relations, which went downhill after the 2014 coup in Kiev. The Russian leader said Moscow aims to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as to carry out "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.Putin previously said that Ukraine must never join NATO, whose military infrastructure Moscow sees as a threat.