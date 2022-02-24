Thursday, February 24, became the black day for the Kiev regime and its criminals. As of 10:30 local time, pro-Kiev forces are collapsing almost all over the country. The military and command infrastructure of the military has suffered significant damage from precise strikes of the Russian Armed Forces.

It was confirmed that Russian troops have been crossing the border of Ukraine in the regions of Kharkov and Kherson. At the same time, self-defense forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics have launched an advance on Kiev puppets in Donetsk and Lugansk regions.


Kalibr poster
Tor poster

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that air defense of the Kiev regime was suppressed.

According to reports, Ukrainian border guards are not resisting to the advancing Russian troops. At the same time, officials denied claims made by Kiev's defense chiefs that Russia had lost at least one military plane during the offensive.

The Russian Defense Ministry says that troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are massively leaving their positions, throwing their weapons.

Russia's RIA Novosti reported that smoke rises around military facilities in the northeastern outskirts of Kiev. The agency noted that the 72nd Center for Information and Psychological Operations of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces is located in that area.

The resistance of the Ukrainian military is so fierce that one Su-27 of the Ukrainian Air Force already fled to Romania. This was confirmed by the Romanian Defense Ministry that added that the warplane landed at Bacau Air Base (escorted by F-16s).

Kalibr strikes on Ukrainian military facility where helicopters were allegedly deployed:

As the Russians have been advancing, the Kiev regime provides its own vision of the situation. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Kiev shot down six Russian warplanes and two helicopters as well as caused multiple casualties to the 'aggressor'. 'Ukrainian heroes' are for sure suffered no casualties, Kiev claimed.

Unfortunately, the Kiev regime was not able to provide any videos or photos confirming shooting down of at least something.

President Zelensky claimed that he powerfully negotiated with Western leaders to 'create an anti-Putin coalition' and get assistance against Russian strikes.

A Ukrainian weapon depot at Vinnitsa:
