Earth Changes
South Africa - 1 dead, 3 missing after floods in Gauteng
Richard Davies
Floodlist
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 11:02 UTC
Floodlist
Mon, 21 Feb 2022 11:02 UTC
Flooding struck areas of Ivory Park close to the Kaalspruit river in Tembisa (also Thembisa) north east of Johannesburg late on 18 February 2022. Damage to houses left at least 187 people homeless. Local authorities said the victims would be moved to temporary shelters.
Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse visited affected areas on 19 February. The mayor said Search and Rescue teams were deployed after learning that there were four people missing. "Regrettably one body was recovered this morning. The family were informed, and subsequently identified the deceased. On behalf of the City, I convey my condolences to the family. The Search and Rescue Teams are continuing the search for the remaining three people," the mayor added.
City and Provincial Disaster Management teams, charities and NGOs are all working in the area to provide relief and shelter for the victims.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Storm Franklin lashes the UK with flooding and high winds
- Republican congresswoman to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters persecuted by Trudeau
- South Africa - 1 dead, 3 missing after floods in Gauteng
- CDC quietly lowers early childhood speech standards
- NYC Mayor plans crack down 'cancerous sore' of rule-breaking on NYC subway
- EU 'demonising' red meat by linking it to risk of developing cancer, says minister
- The CDC isn't publishing large portions of the Covid data it collects
- Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit
- Twisted! Ex-teacher who fed students semen-laced cupcakes sentenced to 41 years
- Russian senators propose banning online feminist content
- From vaccine passports to the "European Digital Identity", the EU works to facilitate greater surveillance
- Was the hacking of Ottawa trucker convoy donors a US-Canadian intelligence operation?
- The naked face of New Normal fascism
- Best of the Web: Why Canada will become a dictatorship under Trudeau
- On the ground: Trudeau thugs go after small business that served truckers
- Why have so many English medieval works been lost whilst many Irish and Icelandic survived?
- Kamala Harris meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich and delivers cringeworthy remarks - Zelenskyy says someone is lying
- Putin and Macron agree on Ukraine measures
- Biden Supreme Court nomination adviser on BLM board of directors, despite WH distancing from 'defund' movement
- MI5 chief: UK faces 'fight to keep our way of life' as Russia and China target MPs and toothless laws leave us 'one hand behind our backs'
- Republican congresswoman to introduce legislation to grant asylum to Canadian freedom protesters persecuted by Trudeau
- NYC Mayor plans crack down 'cancerous sore' of rule-breaking on NYC subway
- The CDC isn't publishing large portions of the Covid data it collects
- Biden and Putin agree "in principle" to hold summit
- Best of the Web: Why Canada will become a dictatorship under Trudeau
- Kamala Harris meets with Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich and delivers cringeworthy remarks - Zelenskyy says someone is lying
- Putin and Macron agree on Ukraine measures
- Biden Supreme Court nomination adviser on BLM board of directors, despite WH distancing from 'defund' movement
- MI5 chief: UK faces 'fight to keep our way of life' as Russia and China target MPs and toothless laws leave us 'one hand behind our backs'
- NATO chief issues new warning to Russia
- Moscow mocks London over latest 'invasion' claim
- Putin gave the West plenty of warning, but the West didn't listen
- Fake news: Durham did not 'distance' himself from Hillary-Campaign spying claims
- El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele on Ukraine: 'The real war is in Canada'
- Der Spiegel confirms that NATO deceived Russia when they promised to not to expand its border east
- War or Images of War?
- Breakaway republics mobilize soldiers as Ukraine continues shelling frontline villages, blasts at gas pipeline reported
- East Ukraine headed for 'full-scale war', Donetsk infrastructure on guard for terrorist attack - separatist leader
- Why isn't anyone listening to Ukraine? Kiev rejects invasion claims
- Putin tells Ukraine how to end Donbass war
- CDC quietly lowers early childhood speech standards
- Twisted! Ex-teacher who fed students semen-laced cupcakes sentenced to 41 years
- Russian senators propose banning online feminist content
- From vaccine passports to the "European Digital Identity", the EU works to facilitate greater surveillance
- Was the hacking of Ottawa trucker convoy donors a US-Canadian intelligence operation?
- The naked face of New Normal fascism
- On the ground: Trudeau thugs go after small business that served truckers
- A banana republic without the warm weather
- Texas lieutenant governor proposes ending tenure to stop critical race theory
- Canadian troops investigated for supporting trucker protests
- #BlackfaceHitler trending on Twitter for two days straight amid Trudeau's freedom crackdown
- UK conservatives have surrendered to the insane, woke Left
- Armed riot cops clash with final Freedom Convoy protesters as they clear them from Trudeau's Ottawa doorstep 170 are arrested and 50 trucks towed off
- Fed-up, frustrated and disenfranchised - Why Indigenous Canadians joined the freedom convoy
- Lie, cheat, steal, cry? US military intelligence overwhelmed by toxic workplace complaints according to retired pilot
- Israeli soldiers set dog on unarmed Palestinian
- Common sense prevails: Court rules 'women' can't be redefined
- After Epstein "pimp" Jean-Luc Brunel found hanged in prison, Ghislaine Maxwell's family fears for her safety
- Leaked RCMP messages: "Time for the protesters to hear our jackboots on the ground"
- Trudeau's 'Kent State' moment? Elderly native woman trampled by mounted police at freedom protest in Ottawa
- Why have so many English medieval works been lost whilst many Irish and Icelandic survived?
- UK commanders in Ukraine met neo-Nazi-linked national guard to 'deepen military cooperation'
- The modern weaponization of our national security system is the lasting legacy of Barack Obama and Eric Holder
- The dubious paternity of Ukraine's modern borders
- Incredible 5,000-year-old stone 'drum' found in prehistoric grave of 'cuddling' children
- This ancient Roman ceramic pot was probably a portable toilet, study finds
- Preventing third WW: Corporate driving forces behind the crisis in Ukraine are the same ones for World Wars I, II
- Solar tsunami hit Earth 9,200 years ago
- Black Death mortality not as widespread as long thought
- 'They used axes to spare the ammo': How modern Ukraine's Nazi heroes massacred civilians during WWII
- Evidence of Europe's first homo sapiens found in French cave
- Northern Ireland police were involved in 'collusive behaviours' in 11 loyalist murders during the Troubles, Ombudsman finds
- Mass graves mystery shows the danger of the politics of hysteria
- Human spines mounted on sticks found in 15th century graves in Peru, and archeologists think they know why
- Tattoos were for criminals and outcasts in ancient Greece
- Best of the Web: Anti-Putin Russian outlet fact-checks Putin's claim that Lenin conspired with the US to break up Russia into smaller countries... and finds it to be true!
- Tangled tale of NATO expansion at the heart of Ukraine crisis
- A comet impact 13,000 years ago may have reset ancient civilizations
- Genetic marker discovered for descendants of Robert the Bruce clan
- Oldest Buddhist temple discovered in Pakistan
- New insights into the formation of brown dwarfs
- Ancient megafloods tilted direction of Earth's crust - study
- Geologists map 9.0 magnitude quake's impact on the Cascadia subduction zone
- Two comets plunge to their death
- Sunlight can help dissolve oil into seawater - study
- Astronomers find largest radio galaxy ever
- 'Invisible' earthquake caused mysterious 2021 tsunami, scientists find
- Newly discovered 'encrypted peptides' found in human plasma exhibit antibiotic properties
- Drugs have dangerously polluted the world's rivers, scientists warn
- Flashback: ACE2 isn't solely responsible for Covid-19, which explains a lot
- 1.5 million-year-old fossil found in Israel rewrites 'Out of Africa' theory
- Apple forced to make changes to its AirTag product following privacy and stalking complaints
- First observation of a quadruple asteroid: Third moon detected around 130 Elektra
- NASA probe glimpses surface of Venus
- Vatican Observatory announces discovery of 'trans-Neptunian object'
- We finally understand how black holes can release powerful flares
- Nuclear-fusion reactor smashes energy record
- Minor geomagnetic storm brings 40 recently launched Starlink satellites crashing down to earth
- Silver and chemicals found in wine and chocolate used to create antimicrobial textile coating
- Electromagnetic 'tug-of-war' lights up Jupiter's upper atmosphere
- Storm Franklin lashes the UK with flooding and high winds
- South Africa - 1 dead, 3 missing after floods in Gauteng
- 'Go, go, go': Elephant attacks tourist vehicles in Sri Lanka
- Storm Eunice: At least 16 dead after gales sweep across northern Europe
- Millions of Americans will be forced into an involuntary polar plunge this week
- Mudslides and floods kill at least 152 after 10 inches of rain in just 3 hours in the city of Petropolis, Brazil (UPDATES)
- Significant changes in Antarctic revealed by 'striking' expansion of flowering plants and reduced presence of seals
- Madagascar - Storm Dumako leaves 6 dead, homes damaged
- Storm Eunice: Gusts of 122mph recorded as damaging winds wreak havoc across UK
- Mount Etna is erupting and astronauts are watching it from space
- Storm causes 100-car pileup on US highway in Illinois
- Heavy snow continues falling along Sea of Japan coast - Almost 50 inches (UPDATE)
- Huge wave crashes through passenger ferry windows in Germany as storms batter Europe
- Woman killed in dog attack at South Florida animal rescue
- British man named as victim of fatal Australia shark attack
- Rare bird of prey never before seen in the US is spotted in Texas
- No tsunami threat to Hawaii following 6.8-magnitude earthquake south of Fiji
- Record-breaking rogue wave recorded off the coast of Vancouver Island
- 6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Guatemala
- Lightning strike kills 3 choir members in Zambia
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and others states on February 19
- Meteor fireball over Spain (Feb. 18)
- Meteor fireball over Texas on February 18
- Meteor fireball over Illinois and Indiana on February 15
- Meteor fireball over Arkansas and other states on February 14
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 14)
- Meteor fireball over Colorado and New Mexico on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Nebraska and other states on February 13
- Meteor fireball over Georgia, Florida and South Carolina on February 11
- Meteor fireball over Kentucky and other states on February 11
- Fireball caught on camera in Alta, Norway on February 10
- Meteor fireball over Texas and other states on February 8
- Meteor fireball over Ohio and other states on February 6
- Meteor fireball over Montana and Idaho on February 4
- Meteor fireball over Washington and other states on February 4
- Meteor fireball over England on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Idaho on February 5
- Meteor fireball over Pennsylvania and other states on February 2
- Meteor fireball over Turkey on January 31
- Meteor fireball over Pakistan and India on January 29
- EU 'demonising' red meat by linking it to risk of developing cancer, says minister
- Cary Watkins confirms embalmer Richard Hirschman's story about the telltale blood clots
- New Zealand's pandemic of the fully vaccinated: Up to 100% of Covid-19 hospitalisations are among the fully vaccinated according to official data
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Covid-19 Exploitation of Africa
- Public Health Child Abuse: Masks, fear and harmful vaccines
- Flashback: Some COVID-19 vaccines could increase risk of HIV, researchers warn
- Pfizer accused of pandemic profiteering as profits double
- Did a Johns Hopkins study 'prove' lockdowns don't work? What we know so far
- Lassa fever confirmed in two people in England, not seen in country for 10 years
- Life insurance payouts skyrocket 258% as post-vaccine deaths rapidly accelerate
- Researchers identify osteoarthritis 'pain pathway'
- Flashback Best of the Web: South Sudan confirms outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
- New study shows none of the participants inoculated with COVID-19 became seriously ill, half didn't even become infected
- Pfizer & FDA lose battle in court and ordered to release all vaccine safety data
- Best of the Web: Robert Malone: Regarding the defense medical epidemiological database data dump
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Induced AIDS and the Return of HIV
- Indefinite rollout of mRNA vaccines in the coming years: 20 pathogens including HIV, influenza & many more!
- CDC admits natural immunity more protective than vax, yet hypes ICU, other perils for unvaxxed kids
- Best of the Web: Cancers coming back with a vengeance is very common after the COVID vax
- COVID spike protein and myocarditis study: The Covid 'vaccine' is a spike protein initiator
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Schizo-autistic Philosophy, Ponerology and the Deranged View of Humanity
- The Nice Revolution, Canada's (second) populist movement?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: R.G. Collingwood - The Forgotten Philosopher
- Your best ally against injustice? Terry Pratchett
- Best of the Web: The 'Science' of Manipulation: researchers craft messages of guilt, shame to foster vaccine compliance
- All hell breaks loose when our senses go haywire
- In Praise of Disobedience
- Needle Points: Why so many are hesitant to get the Covid vaccines, and what we can do about it
- How to master the art of conversation, according to psychology
- Dogs understand many more words than we think
- Breathing: the master clock of the sleeping brain
- When art transports us, where do we actually go?
- Should philosophers censor Kevin MacDonald?
- Best of the Web: Breaking the Spell: MindSpace, Trance Warfare, and Neuro Linguistic Programming
- Dogs recognize when humans speak different languages
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Managerial Revolution and the Circulation of the Elites
- Power vs Force: The inevitable collapse of the New World Order
- Don't let cancel culture grinches strip your joy from Christmas
- The machine model of biology, denial of the mystery, biological reductionism and the scientist who tried to warn us: Interview with Richard Strohman
- 'Porn is a disgrace': Superstar singer Billie Eilish says watching it has 'destroyed' her brain
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Reports of unexplained sightings in skies above Northern Ireland increase again in 2021
- Ancient UFO History and the Oppenheimer-Einstein Report
- Pentagon launching new UFO investigation unit, replacing Navy group
- UFOs buzzing US warships may be aliens says America's top spy chief
- SOTT Focus: The Public Have Been Led To Believe UFOs Don't Exist. But They Do
- Best of the Web: UFOs crippled ten of my nuclear missiles at top-secret US air base, claims ex-NASA moon landing engineer
- UFO watchers stumped by jaw-dropping clear footage of mystery black shape in the sky
- 8 firsthand accounts of recent UFO sightings in Horry County, South Carolina
- Sheriff investigates reported ghost-like sighting in California mountain range
- UFO theories abound as video of mysterious object spotted in Louisiana sky goes viral
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- U.S. To Invade Canada To Establish A Democracy
- Massacre as Great White Shark allowed to compete in women's 500 freestyle
- An open letter to Justin Trudeau
- Canadian ATMs now asking your political views before allowing you to withdraw money
- Horse-mounted Canadian police prepare to storm bouncy castle
- Researchers determine The Science™ 'has changed' after carefully examining poll numbers
- US men's curling team disqualified after drug test reveals obscene levels of raw masculinity
- Celebrities assure nation they were wearing hi-tech invisible masks only rich people know about
- Joe Rogan agrees to only spread CDC-approved misinformation
- City of Jericho moves to make it illegal to blow horns
- Clarence Thomas surprised to hear how important black representation on SCOTUS is to man who viciously tried to destroy him
- Man being devoured by hungry sharks tries apologizing to them
- Trudeau Orders All Geese Rounded Up And Shot For Honking In Solidarity With Truckers
- Amber alert issued for missing Canadian
- Biden promises to replace retiring quarterback Tom Brady with a woman of color
- Joe Biden beats out Brussels sprouts for America's least favorite vegetable
- We vaccinated 4 billion people... and you'll never BELIEVE what happened next
- Trudeau claims truckers only hate him because he's black
- Polite Canadian truck drivers ask evil, tyrannical government to 'please restore our freedoms if you don't mind, eh'
- Oppa Dead Hand Style? PSY song plays over mysterious radio station believed to be Russian fail-safe
The Dictator
Quote of the Day
You can chain me, you can torture me, you can even destroy this body, but you will never imprison my mind.
- Mahatma Gandhi
Recent Comments
In a statement launching the campaign, Mr Wojciechowski said the aim is to "increase awareness of organic farming and more sustainable...
Following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's crackdown on citizens in Ottawa protesting COVID-19 restrictions, Republican Rep. Yvette...
Good thing they are so worried about our health.
Thank you Yvette Herrell for bringing this to the attention of those who may not know what is going on.
".........to grant asylum ............" to CANADIANS??????? Big word that ............, when you will plans to introduce legislation to grant a...