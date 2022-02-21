Heavy rain and flash flooding caused severe damage in Gauteng Province, South Africa. One person died and 3 people are reported missing.Flooding struck areas of Ivory Park close to the Kaalspruit river in Tembisa (also Thembisa) north east of Johannesburg late on 18 February 2022. Damage to houses left at least 187 people homeless. Local authorities said the victims would be moved to temporary shelters.Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse visited affected areas on 19 February. The mayor said Search and Rescue teams were deployed after learning that there were four people missing. "Regrettably one body was recovered this morning. The family were informed, and subsequently identified the deceased. On behalf of the City, I convey my condolences to the family. The Search and Rescue Teams are continuing the search for the remaining three people," the mayor added.City and Provincial Disaster Management teams, charities and NGOs are all working in the area to provide relief and shelter for the victims.