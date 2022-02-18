Earth Changes
Heavy snow continues falling along Sea of Japan coast - Almost 50 inches (UPDATE)
Thu, 17 Feb 2022 15:23 UTC
The agency said the the heavy snowfall is being caused by a low-pressure system over the Sea of Japan and a cold air mass which has brought the lowest temperatures so far this winter to the Tohoku and Chugoku regions, Fuji TV reported. Officials have warned of disruptions to traffic, train and flight services.
By noon Thursday, 64 centimeters of snow had fallen on Ono City in Fukui Prefecture, and 63 centimeters on Shirakawa City in Gifu Prefecture, the agency said.
The agency said the heavy snow is expected to continue through Friday morning, with the Hokuriku and Tokai regions expected to receive up to 60 centimeters.
The Fire and Disaster Management Agency and local police officials are urging residents in areas where there is heavy snow to exercise caution when clearing snow from the roof. In order to prevent houses from collapsing under the weight of snow, many people including the elderly often use a ladder to climb up onto their roofs but lose their footing on the snowy roofs.
A number of people have also been buried by snow falling off the roof of their houses.
Comment: Update: NHK reports on February 18:
Heavy snow pounds parts of northeast, central Japan
Heavy snow has been buffeting parts of northeastern and central Japan. People in the areas are advised to stay vigilant for possible traffic disruptions, power outages, avalanches and snow falling from roofs.
The Japan Meteorological Agency says a low pressure system and a strong cold air mass have been bringing snow to areas along the Sea of Japan.
As of 4 a.m. on Friday, the snowfall had reached 1.41 meters in Shonai Town in Yamagata Prefecture and 1.26 meters in Ono City, Fukui Prefecture.
Parts of the Tohoku and Hokuriku regions have recorded two to three times the average snowfall for this time of year.
More snow is expected. Total snowfall through the 24 hours through Friday evening could reach 70 centimeters in Tohoku and 60 centimeters in Niigata Prefecture and northern parts of the Kanto region.
People in areas with heavy snow are advised to be careful of accidents during snow removal work, and to fit winter tires or snow chains to their vehicles.
The snowy conditions could reduce visibility. Caution is also advised against strong winds, lightning and rough seas.
