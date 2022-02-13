Well, fret not! Here's some good news for a change!
As is turns out, the colour revolution string-pullers — you know, the gaggle of inbred, eugenics-obsessed elitists whose awesome power is supposed to make us cower in fear — are not so omnipotent after all. In fact, sometimes they're a bunch of incompetent, bumbling, ivory tower buffoons and I have the receipts to prove it.
Buckle in for this one, folks. It's an incredible story.
How To Topple A Government
As you know by now, the would-be world controllers have a number of tricks up their sleeve for overthrowing governments that dare defy their agenda.
Of course, there's always the plain old brute force method.
But I'm not talking about militarily imposed regime change here. I'm talking about the subtler tactics that the Evil Empire employs to undermine governments and install pliable puppet regimes around the globe.
There are the so-called "colour revolutions," for instance; synthetic protest movements that are fostered, supported or created out of whole cloth by groups like the National Endowment for Democracy. These operations follow the Gene Sharp handbook for destabilizing a country and encourage people to rally around a colour or symbol (the Rose Revolution in Georgia, the Tulip Revolution in Kyrgyzstan, the Orange Revolution in Ukraine, etc.) on the path to overthrowing the government in power.
Then there are the engineered crises where, for example, snipers are sent into otherwise peaceful protests to shoot at both sides, creating chaos and undermining the ruling government's legitimacy in the court of public opinion (as happened in both Ukraine and Syria).
There's the "IMF riot," of course; a four-step plan to economically cripple a country so that the IMF and/or World Bank can swoop in and "save" it (for the benefit of foreign investors).
And don't forget the debt trap diplomacy described by John Perkins, where corrupt dictators are bribed into selling off their nation's resources and infrastructure to foreign investors and plunging their country into debt, thus giving the Western financial interests political leverage over future governments.
There's even the plain old assassination of inconvenient political figures, a tried-and-true method for taking opponents off of the geopolitical chessboard that has worked time and again in nation after nation (and even, when needed, at home).
How NOT To Topple A Government
But for every perfectly orchestrated, Machiavellian scheme for overthrowing an uncooperative foreign leader, there are a thousand examples of stupidity and incompetence that reveal that Oz! The Great and Powerful! is in fact just a sickly, pathetic old man hiding behind a curtain, frantically poking at buttons and pulling levers in an attempt to baffle and bemuse the masses.
Remember when the "master planners" at the US State Department pretended that Juan Guaidó, the least popular man in Venezuela, was the country's "interim president" . . . but the Venezeulans were having none of it?
And remember when USAID tried to infiltrate Cuba's hip-hop scene "to break the information blockade" and spark "social change" in the country . . . but only succeeded in undermining Cuba's actual youth activist movement, causing some of the government's critics to flee the country?
Well, here's yet another story of incompetence that goes to show that the "All Powerful World Controllers" are completely out of touch with reality and that, in fact, the people have all the power.
The story takes place in Zimbabwe, which has been on the globalist mafia's hit list since at least the early 2000s. That was when ex-British Prime Minister (and unconvicted war criminal) Tony Blair pressured the government of South Africa to join a "regime change scheme" designed to "physically remove" Robert Mugabe, then president of Zimbabwe. South Africa declined the invitation, but this did not derail the globalist plans for toppling Mugabe.
Enter Richard Branson.
As Alexander Rubenstein explains in a recent piece for The Grayzone:
In 2007, as the Zimbabwean economy sank into crisis under the weight of British and US sanctions, Branson offered to bankroll an "Elders" initiative to "convince Zimbabwean President Mugabe to step down," according to a cable sent from the US embassy in Pretoria, South Africa to a number of governments and government agencies, including the CIA.Although it sounds like some fictional gang of supervillains from a trashy James Bond novel, "The Elders" is in fact a very real organization (with a website, even!), which purports to "engage with global leaders and civil society at all levels to resolve conflict and address its root causes, to challenge injustice, and to promote ethical leadership and good governance."
Hmmm, let's see. "Engage with global leaders and civil society" in order to "promote ethical leadership and good governance," hey? Let me run that through the Globalese translator.
*beep beep boop*
Yes, just as I thought. It's a regime change organization. (Just check out their leadership council and their advisory council.)
So what was The Elders' plan for effecting regime change in Zimbabwe? They joined forces with Strive Masiyiwa, a Zimbabwean billionaire and arch-globalist whose résumé includes collaborating with Branson on the formation of the "Carbon War Room" and his brand new position as a trustee of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
So what did Masiyiwa do? According to leaked US diplomatic cables (which identified him as "strictly protect," indicating he was an asset of or a confidential source for US intelligence) he began "quietly floating an idea to shift executive power from President Mugabe to a 'technocratic' Prime Minister" and working on "plans for Zimbabwe's economic recovery" (read: plans to sell off Zimbabwe's resources for pennies on the dollar to foreign investors) once the globalists' hand-picked technocrat was installed in power.
And how did he go about doing this? He worked as an "unofficial advisor" to a group called the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), an opposition party that was formed out of the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions. But you'll never be able to guess who helped fund the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions...
the NED.
OK, so far, so perfectly expected. Rich and powerful businessmen colluded with other rich and powerful businessman to use NED-funded political opposition parties to bring about regime change in a target country. Nothing new here, right?
Well, here's the rub: As you may or may not know, Mugabe was not overthrown in 2007. Or 2008. Or 2009. In fact, he wasn't ousted until 2017 in an internal party coup that had nothing to do with the Elders.
So what went wrong?
Well, as Arthur Gwagwa of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2013:
Policies that are formulated on the basis of a Western conception that sanctions would work in predominantly agrarian countries such as Zimbabwe in the same way they would work in East Europe is misplaced. Unlike in urbanized societies, where sanctions might cajole people to protest and push for reforms, conditions are different in a country such as Zimbabwe where rural based populations have other livelihood means aside from bread, therefore the absence of bread in the shops will not prompt them to stage street protests. This was the MDC's original plan that they are now backtracking on as they have realized that it doesn't work.Yes, you read that right. The galaxy-brained billionaires of the World Controlling Globalist Jet Set didn't even understand that their "IMF riot" playbook doesn't work in an agrarian society.
You can just imagine Branson and his cronies furrowing their brows in confusion: "What? These farmers aren't dependent on their government for their survival? So how do we get them!?"
What It Means
Now, full credit for this little anecdote goes to Alexander Rubenstein, who lays all the pieces of this story out (along with many, many other interesting tidbits) in his article on the newly appointed Gates Foundation trustees, which is well worth your time and attention.
But let me draw out the significance of this story for the hard of thinking.
Firstly, the technocratic planners of the New World Order are not omniscient, omnipotent, or even necessarily competent. They are bumbling boobs who often know little about the actual lived reality of the people whose lives they presume to be able to run.
Secondly, this is not a story about governments and regime change and 2D geopolitical chess. This is a story that reaffirms an incredibly important point: A free people who are not dependent on their government don't care who is pretending to rule over them at any given time, and they don't worry about what international sanctions are being imposed on "their" government by the financial oligarchs. They'll just continue going on with the real work of putting food on their table and providing for themselves.
People who are interested in pursuing this line of thought further are highly encouraged to check out my Film, Literature and the New World Order podcast on Eric Frank Russell's 1951 story "...And Then There Were None"
But now that you know the story, spread the word: the global cabal are a bunch of incompetent boobs who don't understand anything outside of their (extremely limited) range of experience. They couldn't organize a way out of a wet paper bag and the people of Zimbabwe overcame the machinations of the global world control gang without lifting a finger!
Remember that the next time some low-level imbecile tells you that the New World Order is inevitable and there's no use in fighting back.