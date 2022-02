© screengrab



Just The News founder John Solomon believes that Special Counsel John Durham is preparing to go after the FBI.During an interview on Fox News, Solomon and host Maria Bartiromo spoke about the special counsel's investigation into the Trump-Russia witch hunt and what Durham's next move might be.Russian-born analyst Igor Danchenko — key source for the unverified Steele dossier that alleged ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia — was arrested by federal agents last year as part of the Durham investigation.there areand their plan to feed the FBI false information about Trump-Russia conspiracies.Solomon saidfocuses on the FBI and whether agents knowingly mislead the FISA court to obtain warrants to spy on members of Trump's 2016 campaign.t on MSNBC that the FBI never investigated the Trump campaign in 2016, as Durham's investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe makes another indictment.Whether intentionally or not, when you look at the balance of those pages,statements likeWell, there was never an FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. Unless you listen to some kind of far-extreme-right commentators or of folks in Congress who assert there was, but that's nonsense.Of course, John, there was no pushback from Rachel Maddow. To say there was no investigation of the Trump campaign. Your reaction?Listen,which starts the Crossfire Hurricane investigation states they are looking atWhen they put the first FISA in, in October, the Tand as I mentioned in the last segment,between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and Russia to hijack the election.Of course, it was about the campaign. Peter Strzok's own words said it was about the campaign.Of course, they continue to renew FISA warrants against the Trump campaign, and they based those warrants to wiretap people like Carter Page, based on that dossier which they knew was false and made up. So I ask you now,There's no doubt. We all look at the fact that Denchenko was interviewed by the FBI on January 17, and disowned a lot of the things that were said to him. A lot of people said that should have been the point where the FBI stopped.that red flags, the stop-now warning signs go all the way back to August whenHe hates Trump. He's hired by Hillary Clinton and most of his information is raw and uncorroborated.A month after the CIA sends a warning to the FBI, this is something John Ratcliffe declassified, saying Hillary Clinton is trying to play a dirty trick on Donald Trump to tie him to Russia to get out of her e-mail thing. All through the fall, they keep a spreadsheet of what's right and wrong of the Steele dossier. It's all wrong. Can't corroborate, they can't collaborate the information.and I think that's where John Durham's investigation is focused right now.