Puppet Masters
John Solomon reveals who he thinks John Durham will go after next
Conservative Brief
Tue, 08 Feb 2022 00:00 UTC
During an interview on Fox News, Solomon and host Maria Bartiromo spoke about the special counsel's investigation into the Trump-Russia witch hunt and what Durham's next move might be.
Russian-born analyst Igor Danchenko — key source for the unverified Steele dossier that alleged ties between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia — was arrested by federal agents last year as part of the Durham investigation.
Solomon explained that he believes Durham is dealing with "two buckets."
In one "bucket," there are the last two indictments against officials who were connected to Hillary Clinton and their plan to feed the FBI false information about Trump-Russia conspiracies.
Solomon said the other "bucket" focuses on the FBI and whether agents knowingly mislead the FISA court to obtain warrants to spy on members of Trump's 2016 campaign.
Solomon also disputes former FBI counterintelligence chief Peter Strzok's statement on MSNBC that the FBI never investigated the Trump campaign in 2016, as Durham's investigation into the origins of the Mueller probe makes another indictment.
STRZOK: Whether intentionally or not, when you look at the balance of those pages, they have subtle dog whistles to these pro-Trump conspiracy theories, statements like the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign relied on certain things. Well, there was never an FBI investigation of the Trump campaign. Unless you listen to some kind of far-extreme-right commentators or of folks in Congress who assert there was, but that's nonsense.
BARTIROMO: Of course, John, there was no pushback from Rachel Maddow. To say there was no investigation of the Trump campaign. Your reaction? Mind-boggling.
SOLOMON: Listen, Pete Strzok's opening electronic communication which starts the Crossfire Hurricane investigation states they are looking at whether individuals associated with the Trump campaign were coordinating conspiring with Russia. When they put the first FISA in, in October, the Trump campaign is mentioned a dozen times in the first FISA, and as I mentioned in the last segment, the allegation is a well-developed conspiracy between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and Russia to hijack the election.
Of course, it was about the campaign. Peter Strzok's own words said it was about the campaign. He was lying the other night. There's no other way to say it politely.
BARTIROMO: Of course, they continue to renew FISA warrants against the Trump campaign, and they based those warrants to wiretap people like Carter Page, based on that dossier which they knew was false and made up. So I ask you now, what do you think the indictments will look like in the future? Do you think that John Durham is going to indict people at high levels, big fish, within the FBI?
SOLOMON: There's no doubt there is activity inside the grand jury right now aimed at looking at top-level officials of the FBI, and it's based on this evidence. We all look at the fact that Denchenko was interviewed by the FBI on January 17, and disowned a lot of the things that were said to him. A lot of people said that should have been the point where the FBI stopped.
But Durham developed really significant evidence that red flags, the stop-now warning signs go all the way back to August when Bruce Orr, in 2016 came to the FBI and said Christopher Steele is dumping a dossier. He hates Trump. He's hired by Hillary Clinton and most of his information is raw and uncorroborated.
A month after the CIA sends a warning to the FBI, this is something John Ratcliffe declassified, saying Hillary Clinton is trying to play a dirty trick on Donald Trump to tie him to Russia to get out of her e-mail thing. All through the fall, they keep a spreadsheet of what's right and wrong of the Steele dossier. It's all wrong. Can't corroborate, they can't collaborate the information. The FBI never should have started the investigation and I think that's where John Durham's investigation is focused right now.