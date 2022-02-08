© Unknown



Washington's rhetoric about the possibility of imposing colossal sanctions on Russia is so outrageous that Moscow sees little point in even responding, one of the country's top diplomats has said.In an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin was asked about the possibility of Washington imposing unprecedentedly harsh measures on the Russian energy and financial sectors, including additional sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline linking the gas fields of Siberia to consumers in Germany.Asked whether Russia is prepared for the possibility of being cut off from the SWIFT banking system, which some American and European leaders have threatened if Moscow decides to invade Ukraine, Pankin said,Last month, the US Congress and the Biden administration announced that they were considering imposing unprecedented economic sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine, including measures that could cause a stock market crash and financial pain for millions of families. Moscow has insisted that it has no plans to invade its neighbor, and has called for security agreements that would limit the activity of NATO, the US-led military bloc, in Eastern Europe.