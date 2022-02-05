© Pool / Agencies

The friendship between Russia and China has become an example of how two nations can develop together and support each other "in almost all areas," Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.Speaking to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at their first face-to-face meeting since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Putin noted how Moscow and Beijing have been in constant contact and have continued to boost cooperation.Following the meeting between two leaders, Russia and China put out a joint statement echoing the tone of Putin's comments.In the statement, Xi and Putin agreed on a bilateral agenda for the future of the two nations' relations while also addressing how Beijing and Moscow would address third parties, including America.In recent years, Russia and China have worked together to boost economic cooperation, and bilateral trade now exceeds $140 billion per year. On Friday, Russia's energy giant Gazprom and the China National Petroleum Corporation signed a long-term contract for the supply of 10 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Beijing.