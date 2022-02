© AP/Jacquelyn Martin



"The Constitution requires Congress to declare war if it determines that offensive military action is in our national security interest. Deploying American troops into what could be a deadly and long-lasting conflict should be taken very seriously and requires congressional approval. President Biden must bring his arguments before Congress so it can exercise its constitutional prerogatives and determine whether a declaration of war is right for America."

"The current situation demands that we reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO's eastern flank."

"Congress must weigh and determine whether military actions around the world are in the national interest. If you believe deployment of American troops is a possibility, you must bring your arguments to Congress soon to prevent entering an unconstitutional conflict. Without our consultation and approval, no offensive action can be taken."

House Republicans from the War Powers Caucus are reminding President Biden ofas the Biden administration plans to send troops to Eastern Europe to counter Russia.Biggs said in a statement to Fox News Digital:Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but the U.S. forces would be heading to the NATO countries of Poland, Romania and Germany in the event of any spillover from Russian aggression. Pentagon press secretary John Kirby said Wednesday at a briefing with reporters:as Biden and his national security officials weighed where to send troops in Eastern Europe to aid Ukraine as part of a broader NATO effort, while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened incursion.Kirby said.The letter to Biden, obtained first by Fox News Digital, says the Constitution is clear that only Congress has the power to declare war andSCRIBD Ukraine Letter to Biden by Fox News It states:Joining Biggs on the letter werefrom Florida andof North Carolina.A White House official told Fox News that Biden has been clear that the U.S. isn't sending troops to fight in Ukraine and that the force posture adjustments are defensive and to reassure allies.Congress is currently pushing sanctions legislation against Russia should it invade Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday the U.S. troop buildup in Eastern Europe did not require congressional action through a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF)."I don't think we need an AUMF for that," Pelosi said. "They are a confidence builder for our allies in the region."