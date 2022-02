Thirteen people were reportedly killed including six children and four women, according to the Associated Press.Biden said in a statement. All Americans involved in the operation returned safely, according to the president, who is scheduled to provide more details later today about the raid.Thirteen people, including six children and four women, were reportedly killed in the roughly two-hour U.S. operation in which special forces arrived in helicopters and clashed with gunmen at a house near the Turkish border, according to the Associated Press The death count is from witnesses. The Pentagon provided no details on casualties but initially saidAbu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi took over as leader of the militant group in October 2019, after U.S. forces killed then-leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in the same area.amid a resurgence of ISIS in the region, including a 10-day assault in late January to seize a prison, the wire service reported