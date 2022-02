© Daniel Lin / Daily News-RecordDaniel Lin / Daily News-Record



A campus police officer and a campus safety officer were killed during a shooting at a Virginia college Tuesday afternoon after responding to reports of a "suspicious" person on campus, officials said.Multiple agencies responded to Bridgewater College in Bridgewater following a report of an active shooter around 1:20 p.m. local time, school officials said.The two officers were responding to a call of a "suspicious male individual" on the grounds of the college's Memorial Hall, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller."Today our campus community experienced unspeakable tragedy. Two members of the Bridgewater College family were senselessly and violently taken from us," Bridgewater College President David Bushman said in a statement."This is a sad and dark day for Bridgewater College. I know we all have so many questions and not many answers," he said.The officers were known as the "dynamic duo" and were close friends, Bushman said. Painter was Jefferson's best man in his wedding this year, he said.Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin ordered that flags in the state be flown at half-staff Wednesday "in respect and memory of the officers lost."Virginia State Police did not comment on Campbell's relationship to the college, but Geller said several college employees called 911 after seeing the suspect in and around Memorial Hall. "He was not supposed to be in this particular location," she said.A motive is still under investigation, and Campbell is the lone suspect, police said. It is unclear if he has an attorney.Bridgewater Mayor Ted Flory said the community is "shocked by today's senseless violence.""We are heartbroken by the needless injuries and loss of life. And we are rightly angered at the evil which alighted upon us," he said in a statement. "But even in our grief, we turn our heads and we see the goodness of humanity: police officers running toward the danger, rescue personnel rushing in, and neighbors keeping each other safe."President Joe Biden also reacted to the incident on Twitter Tuesday night, saying, "Another senseless shooting has taken the lives of two brave officers.""Jill and I are praying for the families of those lost. Gun violence against law enforcement officers is sickening, and it must end," he added.Biden plans to travel to New York City on Thursday to discuss gun violence with Mayor Eric Adams, after two NYPD officers were killed in the line of duty last month.Agencies including the Virginia State Police, the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to the college following reports of an active shooter. The FBI was also sending agents to the scene, according to a spokesperson.By 4:33 p.m., the university gave an "all clear" message on its website.Youngkin said in a statement on social media that he had been briefed on the situation and "will continue to monitor the situation in conjunction with law enforcement."Bridgewater, a small private liberal arts college, enrolled around 1,500 full-time students as of fall 2021.Classes were canceled for Wednesday. School officials said they will provide information soon on grief counseling and other forms of support.