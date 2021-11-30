Comment: If this investigation sounds crooked, that's most likely because it is...
Shooter Connor Betts didn't share specific details with friends or family members about his fantasies, underscoring the importance of people being attuned to subtle changes in an individual, the agency said.
A phenomenon known as "bystander fatigue" may account why no one reported Betts to authorities before the shooting, according to a two-page FBI summary of its report.
Comment: So... it's the community's fault for not having amazing pre-crime abilities like the Feds??
That term is used "to describe the passivity, inaction, or inattention to concerning behaviors observed by individuals who have a close, interpersonal relationship to a person of concern due to their prolonged exposure to the person's erratic or otherwise troubling behavior over time," the FBI said.
Betts, 24, was killed by police half a minute after he opened fire in Dayton's crowded Oregon District entertainment area. Armed with an AR-15 style rifle and an extended ammunition magazine, Betts killed nine people, including his sister, and wounded dozens more.
Comment: Obviously, there's something else going on there that they won't report or look into.
The FBI's summary of its investigation did not address whether Betts intended to kill his sister, Megan, or if her death was inadvertent.
After the shooting, high school classmates said Betts was suspended years ago for compiling a "hit list" of fellow students he wanted to harm. Two of the classmates said Betts had also been suspended after he came to school with a list of female students he wanted to sexually assault.
Early on, police investigators said Betts had a "history of obsession with violent ideations with mass shootings and expressed a desire to commit a mass shooting." The FBI said it uncovered evidence Betts "looked into violent ideologies."
A friend of Connor Betts told investigators he bought body armor, a 100-round magazine and a part for Betts' gun. However, they concluded there was no indication he knew of Betts' plans.
The friend, Ethan Kollie, pleaded guilty to unrelated federal firearms charges and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison.
In August, family members of four victims sued the magazine maker, Kyung Chang Industry USA Inc., saying the device serves no purpose other than allowing for the killing of as many people as possible. The magazine allowed Betts to fire 41 rounds in 32 seconds.
Comment: So there you have it; basically zero investigation. Betts was indeed filmed in the area an hour before the shooting, dressed casually and acting completely normally, but he's seen exiting the venue just prior to the shooting, leaving his sister and friend there.
Then a MASKED gunman wearing tactical gear turns up and fires at people on the open street. The gunman never made it into the bar he's seen turning towards just before police fire 30 bullets into him.
Was that actually Connor Betts? How did he manage to shoot over 30 people, most running away from him? How were police onto this gunman "within 30 seconds" - and from both in front of him and behind him? Why did police discharge 65 bullets in total? And why were two of the victims shot by police? Was there a shoot-out directly between police and the gunman? How then did the amateur 24-year-old gunman have time/space to discharge 41 bullets in less than half a minute - with a hit rate of almost 100%?