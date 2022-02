© Eva Hambach/AFP



Gun rights groups have accused the Biden administration of trying to create a national database of firearms owners, in violation of the law. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) has confirmed it was in possession of nearly one billion records of gun purchases made by US citizens.Responding to a request by Republican Congressman Michael Cloud, the ATF said that it keptMore than 855 million of these have already been digitalized, making them easier to search.Firearm transaction records are reflected in the so-calledAccording to US federal law, gun stores can destroy these forms after 20 years. However,And that's how the agency was able to accumulate so many records.Texas rep. Cloud told the Washington Free Beacon. However, thehe insisted.the congressman added.The federal affairs director of the Gun Owners of America, Aidan Johnston, reacted to the news by saying: "Make no mistake - this is clear evidence that a partial national gun registry exists." According to Johnston and other gun activists,The ATF has denied that it's trying to create a registry of gun owners, saying in a letter to Cloud that the records are only used to help law enforcement track down firearms that have been used to commit crimes. "Every trace must be identified as such by the requestor by selecting an appropriate crime code when submitting the trace request," it pointed out.the agency said, adding thatJoe Biden has made eradicating what he calls an "epidemic of gun violence" in America one of his priorities while in office. He plans to achieve this by cracking down on arms dealers who operate in violation of the law, by giving more support to law enforcement, by investing in community violence intervention programs, and helping former convicts reintegrate into society.