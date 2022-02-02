Wait. We can't afford a war.



We're not having a war. We're having the appearance of a war.



We cannot afford it. -What'll it cost? -



But they would find out.



Who's gonna find out? The American people? Who's gonna tell them? What did they find out about the Gulf War? One video of one bombfalls down a chimney.



The building could have been made out of Legos.



You want us to go to war?



That's the general idea.



With who?



I'm working on it. Albania?



Why?



Why not?



What do you know about them?



Nothing.



Precisely. They seem shifty, standoffish. Who knows from Albania? Who trusts Albanians?



What did Albania ever do to us?



What did they do for us? This is why we have to mobilize the B-3 bomber.



You really want to go to war with Albania?



We don't have a choice. This is what you do to make it real. Get your press office right now to deny it. It didn't happen.



"There is no report of Albanian activity."



They have to deny it. It didn't happen.



Deny. ...news from the president on his visit to China.



Another sort of news, however... has emerged from the presidential quarter. We turn to Melissa Gardner at KZAB in Santa Fe... with this breaking news.



Thanks, Richard. Today a local Firefly Girl... accused the president of *** misconduct. This photo of the girl claims that the *** misconduct... occurred inside the Oval Office. Her attorney says there are no plans yet... to hold a press conference.

