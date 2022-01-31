at minus 23 degrees Celsius (minus 9.4 degrees Fahrenheit)

All houses with one floor are buried. We dig tunnels through snow to get in and out. We also go to each house through 'snow tunnels' between them," he said.

Harsh weather characterized by heavy snowfall and blizzards dominated Turkey's eastern regions where the winter is usually most severe in the country.while the forecast for Sunday indicated mostly cloudy weather with sporadic snowfall in the province, as well as provinces of Erzincan and Ağrı. Iğdır is expected to be "hottest," so to speak, in the region, as the forecast for the province indicates 3 degrees Celsius for Sunday (37.4 degrees Fahrenheit).Authorities repeatedly warned locals against temperatures as well as the heightened risk of avalanches, the danger of icicles dropping from eaves and other risks associated with bad weather.In the eastern province of Muş, villages are embattled with a thick layer of snow which shut down access to small houses and structures used as barns and stables. Locals took out shovels to clear the snow. Yukarıyongalı, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from central Muş, is among those villages. The village of 700 people had its main road cleared by crews from Muş governorate. But in places where the heavy snowplowers could not access, it was up to the locals to dig out their houses which had almost disappeared under the snow.Ahmet Özçelik, another villager, says their stables were affected in particular and they had to dig out tunnels to feed their animals,