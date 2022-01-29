About 1.2 million people in Xiong'an New Area — a new economic zone 100 kilometres southwest of China's capital — are no longer allowed to enter or leave their residential compounds, local virus prevention staff confirmed to AFP on Friday.
While recent lockdowns in China are publicly announced and widely reported by state media, the Xiong'an restrictions appear to have been introduced without notice — sparking confusion among some residents of the area.
The restrictions kicked in on Tuesday, they added — the same day authorities in another district noted five confirmed coronavirus infections had been discovered to date.
With the Winter Olympics beginning next week, Chinese authorities have scrambled to eradicate flare-ups in several major cities, including Beijing.
Comment: One would think that, by now, the authorities and scientific minds in China must be well aware that it's not possible to eradicate nor contain the coronavirus.
China reported 39 domestic Covid-19 cases on Friday, including a new omicron cluster in the eastern city of Hangzhou, home of e-commerce giant Alibaba.
Some 22 infections had been detected in Hangzhou as of Friday, and local health officials warned of further cases after one patient was found to have attended a gathering of more than 300 people.
Officials in Suifenhe, a city in Heilongjiang province along the Russian border, were also racing to stamp out a mini-outbreak linked to the Delta variant.
The latest string of flareups has put spring festival holiday plans for millions of people at risk.
Olympic bubble
Some users on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform were seen asking for further information about restrictions, while others questioned the extent of the measures.
"Is there a need? Why can't we go home if the area is deemed low-risk? Don't make this one-size-fits-all," said one Weibo user this week.
Another said Thursday: "I don't think I'll be able to go home for the Lunar New Year."
Meanwhile, the Winter Olympics will be held in a strict "closed-loop" bubble that separates everyone involved in the Games from the wider Chinese population in a bid to reduce the risk of infections leaking out.
China, where the coronavirus first emerged, maintains a strict "zero-Covid" strategy involving targeted lockdowns, tight border controls and mass testing.
Its case numbers are tiny in comparison to the rest of the world.
Comment: That may be because, as has been reported elsewhere, China counts asymptomatic cases separately. China has also been counting deaths with coronavirus, and deaths directly caused by coronavirus differently; something that has taken the West nearly 2 years to acknowledge.
A month-long lockdown on the megacity of Xi'an was lifted earlier this week after a cluster that grew to more than 2,100 cases — China's largest outbreak in months — was largely stamped out.
But stubborn flare-ups have persisted, including in Beijing and the nearby port city of Tianjin.
Comment: In some ways, China has taken a more measured approach to the coronavirus - it created 'traditional' vaccines, hasn't imposed mandates, and it is only counting cases of those suffering symptoms - however it has been extreme and relentless with its lockdowns: