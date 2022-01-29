© International Olympic Committee.



Its case numbers are tiny in comparison to the rest of the world.

Chinese authorities locked down an area neighbouring Beijing this week following a handful of reported coronavirus cases butAbout 1.2 million people in, local virus prevention staff confirmed to AFP on Friday.While recent lockdowns in China are publicly announced and widely reported by state media, the Xiong'an— sparking confusion among some residents of the area."We expect this (lockdown) to last around a week, but the exact timing is uncertain," said virus prevention staff in Xiong County, one of three counties in the area.The restrictions kicked in on Tuesday, they added — the same day authorities in another district noted five confirmed coronavirus infections had been discovered to date.With the Winter Olympics beginning next week, Chinese authoritiesChina reported 39 domestic Covid-19 cases on Friday, including a new omicron cluster in the eastern city of Hangzhou, home of e-commerce giant Alibaba.Some 22 infections had been detected in Hangzhou as of Friday, and local health officials warned of further cases after one patient was found to have attended a gathering of more than 300 people.Officials in Suifenhe, a city in Heilongjiang province along the Russian border, were also racing to stamp out a mini-outbreak linked to the Delta variant.Some users on China's Twitter-like Weibo platform were seen asking for further information about restrictions, while others questioned the extent of the measures."Is there a need? Why can't we go home if the area is deemed low-risk? Don't make this one-size-fits-all," said one Weibo user this week.Another said Thursday: "I don't think I'll be able to go home for the Lunar New Year."A month-long lockdown on the megacity of Xi'an was lifted earlier this week after a cluster that grew to more than 2,100 cases — China's largest outbreak in months — was largely stamped out.But stubborn flare-ups have persisted, including in Beijing and the nearby port city of Tianjin.