© Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS



Poland's President Andrzej Duda will attend the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics and meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, a top aide confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday, as a number of Western countries call for a diplomatic boycott of the Games.A U.S. boycott to protest against China's human rights record has been joined by Australia, Britain, Canada and Japan.Officials have told Reuters that, asas other central European nations sent lower ranking officials.Poland's state news agency PAP first reported on Duda's plan to attend the Olympic Games in Beijing.The Netherlands and Denmark have also pledged to join a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.China denies rights abuses and has condemned the boycott as betraying Olympic principles.