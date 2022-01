© Twitter

"Discussed recent diplomatic efforts on de-escalation and agreed on joint actions for the future. Thanked President Joe Biden for the ongoing military assistance."

Zelensky has been particularly concerned about the US' rhetoric that war could be "imminent" — a word White House press secretary Jen Psaki used earlier this week to describe the US' assessment of Russia's plans — and the recent disclosures of intelligence to US media, the source said, which "is causing panic and economic disaster for Ukraine."



Zelensky is expected to convey to Biden that he believes the US and its allies have to be more careful with their messaging surrounding the conflict, the source added.

CNN journos doing damage control after thereportedly made by President Biden to Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky - namely that- none of that apparently happened according to CNN's Jim Sciutto, the White House, and apparently Ukraine itself. Of note, Human Events ' Jack Posobiec lays it out:Bertrand apparently didn't get the message to CNN's Jake Tapper and Senior International Correspondent Matthew Chance, who repeated the now-disputed report -Now, Posobiec reports thatCNN's Alexander Marquardt gives a master class in walking back misinformation:In their Thursday afternoon phone call which the White House called "a check-in", it seems President Joe Biden took the opportunity to continue with an alarmist posture according to CNN.Further, "President Biden reaffirmed the readiness of the United States along with its allies and partners to," according to the White House call readout given just prior to the call it was being reported that Zelensky was expected to request that , per source--particularly the wordas it risks causing panic and negative economic consequences for Ukraine.But the statement immediately after the call of Zelensky himself was...Zelenskiy said in a tweet:He also affirmed that the US offered further financial support to Ukraine, which was highlighted in the Biden statement.The "long phone conversation" with Biden was Zelensky's second one this month. Again, compare the low key statement of Ukraine's president himself with what Biden reportedly said to him concerning the "level" of the threat, supposedly with Kiev itself in the crosshairs...Here's more from CNN Zelensky during the call reportedly told the US president toOn this issue, Biden had some explaining to do which likely didn't make matters any better. Biden "made clear that despite the departure of American family members of embassy personnel, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, remains open and fully operational," according to the US readout.