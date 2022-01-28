maps
6.1 magnitude earthquake 282 km from Punta de Burica, Chiriquí, Panama

UTC time: Friday, January 28, 2022 11:14 AM
Your time: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:14 AM GMT
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.1 - 282 km SW of Arenas, Panama
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 3 people

10 km depth