6.1 magnitude earthquake 282 km from Punta de Burica, Chiriquí, Panama

UTC time: Friday, January 28, 2022 11:14 AMYour time: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:14 AM GMTMagnitude Type: mwwUSGS page: M 6.1 - 282 km SW of Arenas, Panama USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologistReports from the public: 3 people10 km depth